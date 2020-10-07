A former official denounced the former Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, for manipulating the database of coronavirus cases to coincide with the final balance.

Another scandal shakes the government of Chile at this time, after a former official denounced the former Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, for manipulating the database of coronavirus cases to coincide with the final balance, as revealed today by the Research Center Journalistic of Chile (Ciper) .

Andrea Albagli filed a complaint with the Justice on September 30, in which he explained that the order came to him “one day in April” while he was preparing the epidemiological report, and that ” at the request of the minister, the latest records must be erased to do so. fit , because although there could be differences (…) it could not exceed what was reported by the minister “in the daily balance.

According to Albagli, the formula that his leadership found to obey the minister's order was to advance the cut-off point of the information to make the report, “until there was a value equal to or less than that reported by the minister” Mañalich , who supposedly ” he informed us with a parallel system unknown to us, that first they were called by telephone, then an access code that put the totals “. In turn, he indicated that the order he received “was verbal, but there are more witnesses” in the case.

The Magister in Public Health also delivered a series of emails to the prosecution where she criticized the way in which Mañalich's administration was tackling the pandemic in Chile.

From the Ministry of Health, the Undersecretary of Healthcare Networks, Arturo Zúñiga , assured that he did not know who Albagli was and that “I never had the opportunity to be with her, therefore I cannot speak about what that person says.” He also remarked that ” data manipulation was never carried out with me , I never saw that and that is what we have always affirmed.”

For her part, the president of the Medical College (Colmed) , Izkia Siches , assured that “our Ministry of Health, led by Jaime Mañalich, further weakened institutional credibility , with reckless recklessness in handling data.”

The pandemic in Chile continues and today there were 1,131 new cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the balance presented on the day by the Ministry of Health, to leave the country with 474,440 total infected and 13,090 deaths since March.

Since March 18, Chile has been experiencing a State of Constitutional Disaster Exception, decreed by the Government to address the crisis generated by the coronavirus, the news agency Télam published .