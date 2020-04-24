Scenarios déconfinement to the study on the North Shore
21 April 2020 16h46
Updated at 17h22
BAIE-COMEAU – now With no new cases of contamination coronavirus in the past two weeks in the majority of the region, the Centre for integrated health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore investigates scenarios of déconfinement of certain sectors.
Several prerequisites must be met before getting there, has accused the medical officer of health of the North Shore, Dr. Richard Fachehoun. One of these prerequisites, the ability to conduct testing in the region, is now accomplished, as the hospital of Sept-Îles and Baie-Comeau can analyze these tests and the result arrived the same day, in the majority of cases. Previously, the tests were analyzed to Chicoutimi and the results took three to four days.
“For the moment, we’re evaluating all the possibilities for having a controlled process of déconfinement,” said Dr. Fachehoun, indicating that this process should be coordinated provincially. “The déconfinement will be done in close collaboration with local and regional elected representatives,” added the doctor, stating that “the objective remains to protect the health of the population”.
“That’s really what we wish, to be consulted,” responded the mayor of Baie-Comeau, Yves Montigny. The latter said that he hoped the re-opening of some shops around may 4, with of course the maintenance of the safety, but he is not in favour of a strike too fast to control points of access to the region.
“It is necessary that we keep the police checkpoints, at least until may 4, and we go on our economic recovery very quickly”, to start the municipal official, which said, in particular thinking about the shops that are located in the two city centres of the municipality.
“I want that you give a real plan”, continued Mr. Montigny, who had the opportunity to make this request to the minister of municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest, this morning.
Speaking of control points, the CISSS has unlocked a new telephone line to be aware of their terms and conditions, in 1 833 390-0625, from 8h to 20h, 7 days on 7. The objective is to respond in particular to questions about the possibility, or not, take these controls, and especially to relieve the Sûreté du Québec, inundated with calls about this.
In date of Tuesday, there were 111 cases of COVID-19 on the North Shore, including 89 in the RCM of Sept-Rivières. Forty-nine of these cases are linked directly or indirectly to the outbreak seen at the federal penitentiary in Port-Cartier.
There are now 14 days or more that there has been no case found in the Haute-Côte-Nord (3), in the Manicouagan (14) and in the Minganie area (5). There is still no way to Fermont, in the Basse-Côte-Nord and in NURSING homes. There is more than one North-Coastal hospitalized for an infection the COVID-19, and still no deaths. There are a total of 59 people who were healed.