Schools in Ontario: Doug Ford doesn’t want to put the children in danger
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford said Tuesday that it has no intention of walking in the footsteps of its counterpart in québec, François Legault in a reopening of the elementary schools anytime soon.
28 April 2020 13: 40 pm
Updated at 17h49
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
“We don’t want to put our children in danger. I’m not going to send our children to in classrooms crowded. I will not do it here in Ontario,” said the prime minister and Doug Ford press conference on Tuesday.
The ontario minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced last weekend that the schools of the province will re-open not before 31 may.
In Quebec, child care centres and primary schools will re-open from the 11th of may. Parents will be able to decide if they want to send their children or not.
Mr. Ford noted that he prefers to wait at the end of the month of may to determine if students should return to school in June or if the school year should be cancelled.
There could have 4 times as many patients in Ontario hospitals
The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford has declared a health emergency on 17 march. If he had waited five more days to impose these measures, the number of patients with the COVID-19 requiring at the same time care critical phase would have been more than four times higher.
This is the observation made by the Bureau of financial responsibility (RCW) in its review of the impact of the COVID-19 the capacity of hospitals in Ontario.
According to the report, up to 52 700 medical interventions have been cancelled or deferred during the pandemic. For each additional week, 12 200 other operations are delayed, reveals the BRF.
In addition, the minister of Health Christine Elliott said in the press conference that 35 people with heart problems are reported to have died after having postponed their surgeries because of the COVID-19. This is the first time that the minister Elliott speaks of the deaths collateral of the virus.
The cancellation of elective surgeries and the relocation of patients have been able to free 9300 active care beds in the province. Prior to the pandemic, Ontario’s hospitals have experienced an average occupancy rate of 96%, leaving at this time than 900 active care beds unoccupied, says the BRF.
Increase in new cases
On Tuesday, Ontario has reported 525 new cases of COVID-19, ending a sequence of three consecutive days where the number of new decreased.
Recall that the chief medical officer of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, recommended to the government that it is necessary that the number of new cases continues to decrease consistently for two to four weeks before you begin the steps of the déconfinement.
Over the past 24 hours, Ontario has also recorded 50 deaths, a record number in the province.
There are 951 deaths and 15 381 cases of COVID-19.
Ontario has also 957 admissions to hospital, and, therefore, 239 of which are in the intensive care unit, and 187 under ventilation.
The prime minister, Doug Ford said that the roadmap on the déconfinement gradual, submitted Monday, is only the beginning. His government will unveil more specific guidelines in the course of the week.