Peque beat Thiem in more than 5 hours of play to reach the semi-finals of Roland Garros and said “It was a battle.”

Diego Schwartzman won a more than complicated match against Dominic Thiem, reached one of the semi-finals at Roland Garros and got into the top ten of the ranking. All this led him to be happy and excited after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dominic is one of the best players in the world, he was a double finalist here, we are great friends, I have a lot of respect for him, that's why this game is very important to me. Winning after five hours, on the Philippe Chatrier court, I was two times with five sets here and I could never win. I think that, in the end, tonight I deserved to win, “acknowledged the Peque after highlighting the good relationship with his rival and his great respect for him.

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1313552828099629056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Then he referred to the passages he suffered in the second and third sets where he noted that he had many chances but could not take advantage of them. “I was out of my mind, I don't know what the spectators have thought … I was talking to my coach and he told me: 'play tennis, nothing else.' I saw the opportunities today, I didn't take them in the second and third, but In the end I am happy, not only for being in the semifinals but for what I have played, “he explained. “It was a battle, I had many chances that maybe the game is shorter, but I had a madness in my head that I could no longer control it,” he added.

He remarked that the fourth set was won almost by a miracle and that in the fifth everything was perfect. “In the end I think I was able to get a physical plus, he looked a little more tired than me,” he explained about his rival and friend.

Finally he referred to the possibility of finishing the week in the top 10 of the ATP ranking. “I feel that every time I am making more merits to be there. For now, I am back in the top 10 for two more days and apart from making a Grand Slam semifinal, defeating Dominic who comes from doing two finals in a row here, winning the US Open, there are many things to get excited about, “he closed.