At the end of the third set, which finally escaped him in the tie-break, Peque got angry with his bench and blurted out: “Don't tell me 'let's go' anymore!”.

With the score 5-5, and after having chances to win the third set when Dominic Thiem served 4-5, Diego Schwartzman double-faulted and released all the frustration and anger on his bench. “You can't believe it. Don't tell me 'let's go' anymore! Please, I'm asking you, crazy. I'm unhinged,” said the Argentine.

Finally, the Austrian ended up remaining with the sleeve in a tie-break that culminated 8-6 in his favor and was placed 2-1 up in sets. Far from finding calm after that fever, Peque, who managed to win the first 7-6 (1), continued to show impotence.