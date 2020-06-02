Scientific rigor: the Internet community is both dog and dog crazy
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The shots grouped of thousands of internet users take only a few days to put the lead in the wing of a study which claimed that the hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were not only unnecessary, but even potentially dangerous in the treatment of coronavirus.
This study, which stated, inter alia, that the patients who had received these two molecules had a higher risk of death than the others, had nevertheless been signed by a Harvard researcher and published in The Lancet, one of the medical journals, the most prestigious of the planet.
That’s not a problem. Questions have been seriously raised online as of the publication of the study. And exactly a week later, some 140 researchers from around the world have issued an open letter that called seriously into question the integrity of the data used and, consequently, the conclusions one could draw.
The hashtag #LancetGate has even begun to circulate on Twitter to bring together all those who had something to say about it.
The rapidity and the virulence of the reaction illustrate what is capable the collective power of the internet for the better and for the worse.
“From the start (experts) found that it was a bit strange and they asked questions about the data, commented on Nadia Seraiocco, a phd student from UQAM. People in science are a lot on Twitter. (…) They have the habit of reading studies, and when they see a study that speaks of 670 hospitals across the world and the demographic profiles almost similar (…), it had no meaning. It really becomes a tool of verification.”
Silence full
In the Face of such a barrage of criticism, the authors of the study and the firm that claims to have provided data, Surgisphere, were walled up in a silence almost complete. The Lancet has, for the time, published a minor correction to the study.
Internet users, however, would not stay there. Several experts have thus tried to demonstrate that the figures of the study had no meaning, some even going so far as to refer to “manufacturing”. A type was also revealed on Twitter a document that would prove that Surgisphere, which is today based in Chicago, filed for bankruptcy in North Carolina in 2015.
But skids are also products, such as those users who have alleged that the director of sales and marketing of Surgisphere, was in reality an actress of films for adults.
“It’s a pretty small girl, but she really does not look like a ‘porn star,’ ” said Ms. Seraiocco. Except that she is blonde with brown eyes, she has nothing in common with the photos (…) available online.”
This is what happens, she adds, ” when people who don’t have the media literacy required to present as facts things that make them happy.
“They are going to investigate a bogus, poorly designed, explained Ms. Seraiocco. They will take the small picture of this young woman on LinkedIn and they will try to see on Google. But if you do a ‘match’ photos on Google, it will not only present you the exact picture of this particular person, he will present to you photos that look like this one person. So they see a blonde girl that made the porn, with another blonde girl, and they decide that it must be the same.
“It is disinformation, but it is also the result of people who do not understand these tools. People use these tools to make a pseudo-investigations, and it gives results completely disconnected from reality.”
Other cases?
Although no wrongdoing on the part of Surgisphere, or authors has not yet been proven, it is difficult to understand how prestigious institutions as Harvard and The Lancet may find themselves entangled in this imbroglio.
That being said, the pandemic means that everything always goes faster, and that some corners may be turned a little more round than they would otherwise. The researchers believe holds a crucial piece of information want to be the first to publish it, for the sake of prestige or fear of being caught speed by their colleagues, and journals want to be the first to reveal to the world.
A study signed by a Harvard researcher and published in The Lancet will also attract inevitably more attention than the same study signed by a researcher of a university of second-order and published by a newspaper that no one has ever heard of.
“We see probably the tip of the iceberg,” said Ms. Seraiocco. Yes, there is a collaborative work that can be done through the social networks. (…) I think that if we had the time currently to check (all studies), there is a mozusse gang that would take. (…) There’ll probably be full that will not pass the bar when they will be peer-reviewed.”