Scientists have discovered the origin of water on Mars
Researchers from the University of Arizona was able to understand where did the water reservoirs on the red planet.
According to them, the experts managed to discover that there were, at least, two sources of water with different chemical composition.
It is noted that this discovery scientists were able to do thanks to the two asteroids that broke away from the surface of Mars, which had a different composition of isotopes of hydrogen.
Also, experts have revealed that the planet was not completely covered in a layer of magma, so the water there, it could be a random celestial body that fell on the surface of Mars.