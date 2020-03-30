Scientists have discovered three new species of pterosaur in the Sahara
A group of paleontologists have discovered three new species of flying lizards that lived in the Sahara 100 million years ago.
This is stated in a study published in the journal Cretaceous Research, The Guardian reports.
A paleontologist at the University of Portsmouth Professor David Martill together with a team of researchers from Morocco and the United States have discovered three new species of flying lizards, which were very similar to those that lived on other continents.
New pterosaurs were identified by pieces of jaws and teeth found in Cretaceous beds of Morocco. According to researchers, the dinosaurs had a wingspan of three to four meters.