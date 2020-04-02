Scientists have figured out how pet threat COVID-19
The world has repeatedly appeared the news of the infection of coronavirus in dogs and cats, then often the animal was dead.
On the portal of biomedical bioRxiv Preprint appeared the results of a study which confirmed that the coronavirus is the most dangerous for cats.
In the experiment with animals, which often contact people (dogs, chicken, ducks, pigs, ferrets and cats), they’ve been infected with various strains of SARS-CoV-2.
In the experiment it turned out that all the animals were immune to SARS-CoV-2, except ferrets and cats. Quickly the virus spread between ferrets, but not affect their health.
In cases of infection of cats, especially kittens, they almost all died.
As reported recently in Belgium, the cat had contracted the coronavirus from his master, as reported by the representative of the Ministry of health of the country Emmanuel andré.
In February there was news that the coronavirus is transmissible to humans from Pets. Data announced by the world health organization.