Scientists have found that the sound of food help to lose weight
Marketers have long known this secret, and skillfully manipulating the hunger.
It turns out, even in 2015, scientists have concluded that the sound of food help to control its consumption. That is, in order to eat less we need to start crunching.
A surprising discovery came to us in the United States. Studied the effect of the internal auditory signals for food intake. When a person feels the sound of the food – he needs a smaller number in order to get enough.
Marketers have long taken this fact into service and skillfully use it. Surely, everyone has noticed that the rustling packets of crisps or crunch immediately paint a picture in the imagination. Click that open soda is not just used in advertising. Thus developed the conditioned reflexes and the sound is delayed in the memory.
In recent times it has become a very popular trend called ASMR. People eat different foods for a camera and special attention paid to sound. Such direction immediately found a response among the audience and got a lot of fans.
Videos are watched by millions of people around the world. Also, you can often see both of these rollers cut the soap, rustling packages. Based on the foregoing, we can conclude that the sounds are an important part of every person’s life.
You should listen to your body, and it will become the best assistant, not only in losing weight but in many areas of life.
In order to lose weight you can do an experiment: a week to observe all the sounds that emit products.
Pay special attention to them, to monitor their hunger.