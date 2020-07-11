Sealed by the pandemic, Trump forced to postpone a rally
The gathering of Tulsa, June 20, had brought together 6 200 people in a half-empty hall, and was followed by an outbreak of new cases of COVID-19 two weeks after.
July 10, 2020 21h38
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
DORAL — Donald Trump has postponed at the last minute a meeting originally planned for Saturday, officially because of a storm, while he was attempting to give a boost to his campaign for a second term in the face of a Joe Biden better placed in the polls.
The president has again blamed China for the pandemic: “The relations with China have been seriously damaged”, he repeated in his aircraft to journalists.
The spokesman of the american president announced on Friday that the gathering at Portsmouth in New Hampshire was postponed “for a week or two”, officially because of the threat posed by tropical storm Fay.
This gathering was a cause for concern because New Hampshire is one of the few areas of the country where the pandemic COVID-19 is in decline. Even the republican governor of the State had said that he would not come, by sanitary precautions, and the team, Trump seemed to have abandoned a strong influx.
This is not so not this weekend that Donald Trump will bounce back after the disappointment of the gathering of Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, which brought together 6 200 people in a half-empty hall, and that was followed by an outbreak of new cases of COVID-19 two weeks after.
“Be careful, and we will be here soon!” tweeted Donald Trump.
The leader republican spent the day Friday in Miami, Florida, where he paid a visit to the military command for South America, and then participated in a round-table on “support for the venezuelan people” in a church. On his arrival at the airport, in the military, all of the officials wore masks.
“We’re still trying to fight it [the virus|, and we get very good results”, he assured.
Bad polls
The american president continues to say, falsely, that the spike in cases is solely due to better detection. For the past month, the number of tests carried out on a daily basis has increased by 33%, but the number of cases detected by 167%, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. In Texas, Florida, Arizona and California, the gap is wider still.
The number of deaths due to the COVID-19, at the national level, which had dropped since the peaks of April to the favour of the improvement of the situation in New York, has started to climb recently, the many contaminations of the month of June is gradually transforming them into death. In recent days, Texas and Florida have reported each one of their record number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The re-election campaign of president suffers.
Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of now the management of the pandemic by Donald Trump, according to a poll by ABC released on Friday, compared with a half in April. The polls for the election of 3 November to give a nine-point lead on average to his opponent, democrat Joe Biden.
“In the real polls, we are in a very good position,” said Donald Trump on Friday.
Fauci non grata
Anthony Fauci, the highest expert in infectious diseases by the american government, of the current management of the pandemic at the site FiveThirtyEight on Thursday, had warned last week, when the country had 40 000 cases daily, that the bar of 100,000 per day could be reached; the balance of Thursday was 65 000.
A member of the cell of the White House on the coronavirus, he saw in the spring of Donald Trump every day, and he was always careful never to criticize the executive, whilst being the only member of the cell to sound the alarm signal on the restart of the epidemic in June. A distance has since been installed.
In an interview to the Financial Times, the immunologist said he had not seen Donald Trump since 2 June, and that he had not been briefed for at least two months.