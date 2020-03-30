Seat kills my one and only minivan
Seat is be removed from production its only the Alhambra MPV, which was produced in 1996, due to the low popularity of the model
According to the magazine Autocar, the production Alhambra finally stops at the end of the current month and the next-generation model, the Spaniards are not going to develop. Minivan, competing in Europe with the Ford S-Max and Renault Espace, is of scanty demand. Seat is going to focus on the more popular crossovers.
Seat Alhambra is available with a 1.4-liter gasoline turbo engine with 150 HP and with a two-liter diesel engines, outstanding 150 and 177 HP. In 2019, a minivan sold in Europe edition 23.8 thousand units, which is approximately one third lower than a year earlier. Interestingly, the Volkswagen, which includes Seat, will continue to produce the platform model Sharan, however, its life cycle will also be short-lived – until the end of the year.