Second case of COVID-19 at the White House in a week
Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller, who is one of the closest advisers of the american president.
8 may 2020 19: 35
Sebastian Smith
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The spokesman for the american vice-president Mike Pence has tested positive to the new coronavirus, has it learned Friday from the media and official sources. A second case this week at the White House while Donald Trump continues to attend formal events without wearing a mask.
Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller, who is one of the closest advisors of the president and the architect of its policy of anti-immigration.
Without mentioning his name, a senior u.s. official has reported to journalists that an employee of the team vice president, had tested positive for the COVID-19.
Later in the day at a conference in front of the elected republicans, Donald Trump has made reference to a “Katie”, and make sure that it is working “in relations with the press.”
These details have confirmed the information in several american media, according to which it was Katie Miller, presented the day before at a ceremony attended by Donald Trump and the First lady Melania, and wife of Mike Pence.
Six people who may have been in contact with Ms. Miller and had to travel with the vice-president Friday, aboard Air Force Two had to leave the airplane before the take-off of the military base of Andrews in the suburbs of Washington.
This is the second case of contamination coronavirus in the White House this week after a member of the Navy at the service of Donald Trump.
“I was very far away”
These contaminations come at a time when the president advocates for a rapid reopening of the u.s. economy, which was devastated by the measures put in place massive containment and social distancing.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence, who are daily testing, have shown to be negative to the virus.
The spokesperson of the executive american Kayleigh McEnany was assured that there was no danger of epidemic at the White House.
“I can just tell you that we take all the measures necessary for the protection of the president,” she said.
Donald Trump, however, has been criticized for his refusal to wear a mask in public, despite recommendations from its own health experts. Very few people in the president’s entourage have been seen with masks.
At a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second world War Friday, the billionaire republican has met with eight american veterans between the ages of 96 to 100 years.
Neither the president of 73 years, itself in the category of people at risk in the face of the virus, or none of the veterans did not wear mask, so they were all a few feet away from each other.
“I was very far away (veterans),” said Donald Trump at journalists. “And the wind was blowing so hard that I would be very surprised if this scourge had been able to reach.”
The ex-real estate mogul has visited in the beginning of the week a company of the manufacture of breathing masks in Arizona. There wore no mask, even during his speech in a room full of employees who had all, applying the safety regulations of the company.