Second wave: Ottawa must provide better funding for NURSING homes, according to a association
July 22, 2020 19h21
Updated at 22h01
Second wave: Ottawa must provide better funding for NURSING homes, according to a association
Teresa Wright
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — Before the recent increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Canada, which raises concerns about a possible second wave, the defenders of the elderly in long-term care argue that Ottawa must immediately begin to untie its purse so that seniors are not yet the main victims of this pandemic.
The canadian Association for long-term care says that this sector of the health network has long since fallen between the cracks and that this lack of support has contributed to create the conditions which led to outbreaks of COVID-19 – and many deaths – in the homes of long-term care across Canada, including in the CHSLD in Quebec.
Now that the pandemic has highlighted the fragility of the system of long-term care, the president of the association, Jodi Hall, says the liberal government needs to devote to these care centres, more money for infrastructure programs. “Historically, the federal government has failed to support this sector”, she lamented Wednesday.
By their configuration and their vocation the same way, the homes of long-term care, often old, were particularly vulnerable to sars coronavirus: patients older and already sick, in rooms, bathrooms and dining rooms in common, or shared, ” said Ms. Hall. But Ottawa could alleviate these pressures by allowing nursing homes to have access to funds of the national housing Strategy, she considered.
These households may also be placed at the top of the list of projects “ready to start” which will receive stimulus funds from the federal and provincial within the framework of the economic recovery efforts post-pandemic, suggested Ms. Hall.
“Systemic”problems
Earlier this month, the royal Society of Canada has published a damning report on the state of the network long-term care in Canada. Experts have accused Canada of failing in its duty to protect vulnerable seniors. According to the report, the pandemic revealed suddenly several old gaps, the multiple and complex causes, but which “have in common attitudes, systemic and deeply-institutionalized on the basis of age and gender – which are strongly held, but barely veiled”.
A huge proportion of deaths due to the COVID-19 in Canada – 81 % – are occurring in centres of long-term care, much more than what has been observed in comparable countries: 31 % in the United States, 28 % in Australia and even 66 % in Spain. But for those who are on the front lines, these results are not new, ” said Ms. Hall. Since 2017, the association she chairs, has met with sixty members of parliament, various ministers and dozens of federal councillors, in vain, she said.
However, Statistics Canada estimates that the number of seniors over the age of 65 is expected to increase by 25% by 2036 and the number of Canadians over 80 years to double between 2011 and 2036. The association hoped that governments will stop bickering on the fields of competence.
Last month, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has estimated that deeper reforms of the system of long-term care were likely to be necessary in Canada, but he has remained firm on the fact that this would be to the provinces to conduct these discussions.
In addition to investment, the national agency also wants a pan-canadian strategy for health human resources, in order to attract and retain workers for the care of older adults, including orderlies.