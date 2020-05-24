Secondary schools: “the COVID has brought us in the 21st century”
During the distance learning, the teachers of French Kim Martel, Joëlle Tremblay and Nancy Rodrigue adopt every Friday a theme dress different. Why not have Christmas in may?
Share
May 23, 2020 5: 00 am
Share
Secondary schools: “the COVID has brought us in the 21st century”
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
The daily has changed for teachers in the secondary, forced the next day to offer distance education to adolescents not always disciplined. Foray into an establishment now empty of students, but full of electricity.
Friday, 9 am. Very sunny. Stéphane Gilbert, teacher of secondary 3 social studies (geography and history) is preparing to give a course on the american Revolution and the live with the application Teams, over 200 students at the same time.
In his class of the Massey-Vanier high school, Cowansville, Montérégie, two computer screens allow him to speak to the students and to present documents that support his words.
“Keep the interest of students is more difficult at a distance”, said Mr. Gilbert when asked through the cell phone of its director, Jean-Luc Pitre, which has taken away the Voice of The Is in a few classes in a virtual way (no visitor is allowed in the schools).
“It is not easy to plug when the weather is nice like today,” said Mr Gilbert.
Still, the entry is “excellent” at Massey-Vanier: on average, 85% of students are attending classes online or offline and doing the exercises as requested.
Tutors
How is this possible? First, the high school is, need I remind you, again become mandatory on may 11, prompting many students — often encouraged by their parents — to put the collar back on. As elsewhere, Massey-Vanier is also organised so that the teachers are equipped and supported function classes are often numerous.
At the commission scolaire du Val-des-Cerfs, 281 employees of the secondary body of job confused, lend hand-strong to their colleagues in the primary, including 147 teachers. Massey-Vanier, this is 42 out of 150 employees of any school who are currently among the most small. The other is to share the students “orphans”.
During the course with a strong support, teachers are therefore flanked by two guardians, other teachers who are actively involved in the “constructive participation of students”, that is to say, to note the attendance, answer the questions in writing and, inevitably, to make the discipline.
In two weeks, the students have already been suspended for their conduct virtual fault, ” said Jean-Luc Pitre, which is the publication of derogatory comments or inappropriate pictures during the course. But these are exceptions, he says.
“The braggarts, they are detected very quickly.”
Plagiarism
These employees may also give more attention to students in difficulty. And when they are absent, they they write. Two weeks ago, they were all called to remind them that it was time to “go back” to school…
As for the technological tools used, they allow students who also work, as many are in secondary 5, to view their courses in the evening. Those who have more difficulty in understanding can also revisit them.
They do not however ensure that the students all listened carefully — they close their camera and microphone, most of the time — or ensure that they are the ones who do the work requested. Their performance will not be noticed, if not to indicate “success” or “failure”, except in secondary 4 and 5. And effort and can avoid failure.
Still, the use of all this technology is here to stay.
“The COVID has brought us in the 21st century,” said the French teacher Sylvain Massé. It was late in education. The school, it is an old model. But the contact with the students we lack, that’s for sure.”