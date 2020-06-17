Security council of the UN: D-Day to the Canada
The hall of the security Council of the United Nations, New York
17 June 2020 9h49
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The day today could be decisive for what may well be the most important bet in terms of foreign policy the prime minister Justin Trudeau: the candidature of Canada for a temporary seat on the security Council of the United Nations.
The voting begins at 9 a.m., eastern time, of the 193 ambassadors of the United Nations with access in turn to the general Assembly hall to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
The minister of foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, which went by car to New York this weekend, will record the vote in Canada in the middle of the day.
Canada faces Norway and Ireland to get one of the two seats available, and the competition should be fierce.
The polling period of history should last at least five hours – before the pandemic, it would have taken about an hour if the room was full – and the exercise could be repeated on Thursday if the two countries cannot raise at least 129 votes or two-thirds of the votes.
The european countries should unite around the two competitors from Canada, which has forced the Trudeau government to focus on Africa, Latin America and the arab countries, as well as the small island States of the South Pacific that may one day disappear due to rising sea level caused by climate change.
“It is a great moment for Canada. In my work, I want the Canada inspires the world through its values and its principles”, said Mr. Champagne, in the interview.
“I consider that it is useful and I know in my discussions with foreign ministers from around the world and the people with whom we discuss in Africa, the Caribbean and in the Pacific islands that many of them really count on Canada to participate in rebuilding better – the great reset.”
Mr. Trudeau announced his intention to seek a seat on the security Council in 2015, after the dismal failure of Canada five years earlier when Portugal, a small State, managed to win more votes.
The canadian campaign for a seat on the board is based on the country’s contribution to the fight against the pandemic. This includes convening of the countries ‘ points of view similar to ensure food security in the developing countries, the maintenance of supply chains vital open around the world and the development of new funding models to help the struggling countries whose economies have been decimated by the pandemic.
“We’re facing a good competition. But I hear people say that Canada, especially at this time of COVID, brings a positive leadership and a progressive,” said Mr. Champagne.
Mr. Champagne stated that if a second round is necessary, he would call and send text messages, to delight of the votes. It will be the same for the canadian diplomats who, according to him, have a game plan for all scenarios.