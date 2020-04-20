Sedation is essential for patients infected
People who are infected by the COVID-19 who must be hospitalized are first because they need oxygen.
While on the horizon a possible shortage of medication, sedation, physicians must be creative, because this class of medications is essential not only for the surgical procedures, but also for all patients with the COVID-19 who are in the respirator.
Last April 15, the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, was reluctant to allow the resumption of elective surgery due to a possible shortage of medication, sedation, which is required to anesthetize patients undergoing an operation, as well as for the maintenance of patients under respirator. “It is tight in medicines that are required for the surgeries, among other drugs of sedation. Therefore, it is necessary to be very careful in relation to resume elective surgeries “, she said.
“We don’t have very large reserves of these medications in the schools, the orders to suppliers as and to the extent “, she had also said during the press briefing of 11 April.
“The strong global demand makes currently precarious accessibility to some of the medications used to induce sedation and the famous drug-induced coma [that it causes in certain patients with the COVID-19], but which are also used in anesthesia for surgery,” adds Dr. Jean-François Lizé, pulmonologist-intensivist, head of the intensive care Unit at the CHUM.
“For the moment, there is no lack in the short term, but it is a bit the same scenario as for the équipementde personal protection (PPE). We try to be creative. It uses combinations of drugs to produce a synergistic effect, it re-uses of older drugs with a pharmacological profile, less interesting, and we don’t throw out the jars that are not completely empty. “
The comfort of the patients
But what are these drugs necessary to treat patients with the COVID-19 ? The infected people must be hospitalized the are first because they need oxygen, ” explains Dr Lizé. The inflammation that causes the infection damages the membrane of the alveolar where to perform the gas exchange with the blood. When it is damaged, there is less oxygen going into the blood and the tissues are less well-oxygenated.
For this reason, the first step during a hospital stay is to give breathing an air more oxygen-rich. The air that we breathe normally contains only 20 % oxygen, but, with the aid of glasses the nose, one can breathe different concentrations of oxygen that can reach up to 70 %. If such concentrations are not sufficient, the patient should be transferred to intensive care where he will be monitored more closely, as their condition may deteriorate quickly. It will connect to a mechanical ventilation, that is to say, a respirator, which can administer pure oxygen.
“To be put under a respirator is not very pleasant, this is the reason for which it administers sedatives to patients to make them comfortable. Those who respond well to the basic strategy of the respirator are not asleep very deeply. They may be more or less awake, more or less in contact with us depending on the dose that we had to give them so that they are comfortable. By contrast, those whose lung disease is such that it is necessary to be more aggressive with our treatments and the use of the respirator must be put into an induced coma, ” says Dr. Lizé.
“For patients the most affected, it is necessary to increase the pressure of oxygen that they breathed into their lungs], which is very uncomfortable. Imagine that you are scuba diving and instead of drawing the air from the bottle only when you need it, it will give you all five seconds a quantity of air much larger than your brain and your lungs want. Patients will have a tendency to fight the ventilator because they do not tolerate the pressure that we apply. In such circumstances, we must make the patient unconscious and abolish their reflexes respiratory. And to do this, it is necessary to proceed to a deep sedation, and cripple [curariser] so that they cannot react, ” says Dr Lizé.
In addition, at the CHUM, as is done in several hospitals in italy, one layer of the patients in the prone position. “This position makes it so that there is more contact between the blood and the oxygen, which improves oxygenation. However, the position is very uncomfortable, one should sleep patients even more deeply. “
However, all of these manoeuvres require these famous drugs for sedation and that is the reason for which they are currently highly sought after all over the world.
