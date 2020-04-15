See from its parents without being able to say goodbye
Because of lack of personnel, Lise* no more news of his father’s 96-year old who has been declared positive, the COVID-19 Saturday. The chaos into which are immersed several hosting centers, and long-term care (CHSLD) in Quebec comes as no surprise to the relatives of the residents, who recall that the under-funding in recent years has led to treat seniors ” like a number “.
“When they return in a CHSLD, our seniors are becoming numbers “, laments Lisa. “This is not because the staff is not paying attention, but any press on the floors, there is always a lack of staff “, she says.
The last time she talked to her daddy’s voice, it was the day of his feast, at the beginning of April. “He was in a good mood. He told me that when the virus would be finished, he would come to see me “, she says, to the effect that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. At ” the time “, the coronavirus had not yet reached the floor where is hosted his father at the CHSLD Judith-Jasmin in Montreal. A few days later, an agent explains to them that a case has been identified on the floor of her father, and that it is no longer possible to lend the phone to users who do not have available in their room.
In a few days, on the 25 residents of the first floor of her father, 7 were declared positive at the COVID-19.
Since it is not yet in a state of respiratory distress, his father has not yet been considered in end-of-life. His family is not allowed to visit him, even if all suspect that his days are numbered.
“It stresses me out to know he’s going to die alone. I told myself that I could come and cry in front of his window, he could hear my voice, but my sister reminded me that it is on the third floor and it no longer works. I think it is a survival reflex, I would have loved to see him one last time, ” says Lise. “I have the impression to be in a film. My sister went to make the arrangements. We chose his urn. We only wait for the call, which will confirm his death, ” she said.
A reality experienced by several families of quebec, including that of the stage director Dominic Champagne, whose mother, hosted at the Institute of geriatrics, was dying on Tuesday.
In a publication that is shared on social networks, Mr. Champagne said that he was allowed to visit his mother for one last time. A poignant goodbye to 10 minutes, which had to adhere to a rigorous protocol.
“I fly to the protocol, a last minute, one last caress on her forehead, I kissed her on the cheek, under my mask, awkward; how to kiss-t-it is his mother who will die when one wears a garment of deep-sea diver ? I stroked her hair and under my glove, I took his hand one last time, then the protocol reminds me to resume the thread of events, ” wrote Mr. Champagne, who himself has been suffering from the COVID-19.
Valuing seniors
Lise, who has herself worked in the health environment, estimates that this pandemic must be used to rethink the services provided to seniors.
“There are a lot of servants who did nothing wrong, the problem is the system. Humanly, it is impossible to arrive to take care of all of the world when it is to reduced workforce “, she says.
This is a view shared by Chantale*, the father of which is hosted in another ltc facility in the east of the metropolis. “It has devalued the old age, which is seen as an expense that we don’t want to think too much. It’s a shame that it takes a pandemic to deliver on it, ” she said.
Currently, three cases of COVID touch the floor where is the room of his father. “It can’t get out of his room. He’s bored a lot and it is sometimes in tears when he speaks to us, but it is well treated “, says Chantale.
The staff of the CHSLD has its entire confidence, ensures Chantale, who is conscious that the needs are urgent. “The nurses, and the employees, they are not going to hide in order to pretend to work, on the contrary, they have the heart on the hand and try to do more than their best, but they were already out of breath, so I guess not at this time “, she says.
In the last few days She has had “the chance” to talk to him by video. “I managed to speak to him via FaceTime, but it was just right at two minutes, this is not much, but it’s better than nothing,” she says.
She admits to be a bit optimistic in the turmoil caused by the pandemic. “I say to myself that this is the signal that it is necessary to burnish the profession’s attendant(e) to the beneficiaries. I am critical, but at the same time full of hope, I think it is time to resume, ” she said.
Yet, the reality of seniors living in NURSING homes is highlighted for many years, lamented the fact that Sebastian Drouault, whose father has been hosted at the CHSLD Alfred-Desrochers, until his death in march 2019. In the last days, he has learned that friends of his late father are part of the list of residents who died COVID-19.
“There was already a significant lack of staff, there were serious gaps. Unfortunately, it doesn’t surprise me that it became a hotbed of hatching “, is discouraged there. “The family members of residents are often afraid too cry, because they are afraid to put the steering back and see their parents suffer more from lack of care, that’s the reality, people did not dare to complain “, avance-t-il.