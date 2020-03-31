Selena Gomez was noted under the photo of Justin Bieber
In the beginning of this year Selena Gomez for the first time open up about the difficult breakup with Justin Bieber.
Of course, before the fans thought that parting with the artist it was a challenge for the singer, but to her interview, no one imagined that things were that bad.
So, Selena said that they were subjected to emotional violence by a former boyfriend.
The fans had one more reason to think that Gomez still have feelings for Bieber. They noticed that the star put like under the photo of ex-lover on Instagram of actor Moises arias. In the picture, however, was only Bieber tattooed torso.
Shortly after fans began to write the amazed comments in the microblog Selena, she deleted my like. So Internet users for some time were convinced that Gomez simply got hacked. How else to explain her sudden interest with photos ex-boyfriend, who abused her cost.
However, this version remains unconfirmed. After just a few hours after removal of Laika, Selena posted several pictures, which posing in his kitchen while cooking.
And not a word about the burglary. So we can only guess what it really was — a moment of weakness or desire just a little prick, the wife of Justin Haley.