Self-help groups: a solidarity without borders
For those who rely on support groups to cope with their addiction, isolation may make abstinence more difficult. Fortunately, these communities of support have quickly been able to adapt, so that the movements gained traction.
May 20, 2020 14: 14
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
While the pandemic stretches, the prohibition to gather also. For those who rely on support groups to cope with their addiction, isolation may make abstinence more difficult. Fortunately, these communities of support have quickly been able to adapt, so that the movements gained traction.
On the same day that the government decreed the prohibition of the group for health reasons, Narcotics anonymous (NA) held their first virtual meeting via video conferencing. Since then, 80 meetings were held in the province each week to allow members struggling with an addiction to share and take the blow, but also other activities with a social purpose to entertain and share otherwise. “We revirés edge on a 10 cents and it works well! It can be from 600 to 700 people to attend a meeting, every day,” says Pascale C., manager of public information for the movement.
On the side of Alcoholics anonymous (AA), a movement best known to the general public, the telephone meetings have been put in place three days after the ban of the get together. The virtual meetings via the app Zoom have followed shortly after, and have since been very popular, so much so that between 200 and 250 different meetings are held each week, in addition to 28 sessions over the phone. There is an average of 50 to 80 members per meeting.
“A lot of members have created groups, closed or not, to continue to share with the same people that they can’t attend during the confinement,” states Lucien J, also responsible for public information for his organization.
“The basis of the movement, it is to be an association of sharing,” he adds. One is used over 85 years of experience in the human warmth and human contact, ” says the one who animates 8 telephonic meetings per week these days. The next day, we were deprived of it. It was necessary to reorganize. Our big problem, is that being a collection of anonymous, it is difficult to reach all the people who need it.”
Difficult times
For many members, these self-help groups are at the heart of their social life. Private of these meetings daily or weekly, they are isolated, noted. “There are people who, without meetings, do virtually no home, stressed Eric K, which represents the Cocaine addicts anonymous (CA), a grouping which, despite its name, is open to people struggling with any type of addiction. There are some for which the meetings represent 90% of their social life.”
After several weeks of being confined at home without being able to conduct his worldly life before, some people struggling with dependence have more difficulty to face their own demons.
Since the beginning of the confinement, two months ago, nearly 1250 different people have called at least once the line listening of Alcoholics anonymous, says Lucien J.
“There’s a lot of suffering, he says. In the first week of confinement, the calls to our crisis line have tripled. After two weeks, it had fallen quiet, but now, it is overwhelmed. It receives calls for help from people who relapse, who find that it is made too difficult. There are also people who think of suicide.”
Members of Narcotics anonymous have also succumbed to temptation, while the SAQ and the SQDC remained open during the crisis. “It has not really helped, emphasizes Pascale C. there are people who have felt the need to have a crutch during the confinement. But after stumbling in, people always come back because our community is very close. It is the strength of our network.”
New members
The holding of virtual meetings has the advantage of having exploded the number of participants and new members, confirm our three interlocutors, all the more that the meetings are now accessible by all the followers of these movements around the world.
More locally, some people for whom it was impossible to travel on-site to attend a meeting, for a question of timing, distance or lack of transport, can now join the discussion.
“There are people who did not dare to present himself who now attend the meetings, thanks to the anonymity that provides videoconferencing. They simply do not activate their camera,” notes Eric K.
“It did not exist before the crisis, online meetings,” he adds. As we reach many more people than before, we are wondering if we are not going to keep a few, even when we can resume physical encounters.”
NEED HELP ?
Alcoholics anonymous
www.aa-quebec.org
www.aa87.org
1-877-790-2526
Narcotics anonymous
www.naquebec.org
1-855-544-6362
Cocaine addicts anonymous
www.cocainomanes-anonymes.org
www.caquebec.org
1-877-806-0581