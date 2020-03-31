Selling masks abroad: the attorney General’s Office said the exposure of the scheme
The attorney General’s office in conjunction with GFS exposed the scheme to minimize the tax liabilities when selling medical masks abroad foreign enterprise. The basis for entering information in eRDR became a journalistic investigation, published on the Internet, says the website of the office of the attorney General.
According to investigators, the officials of the number of companies using the details of a natural person – entrepreneur, in February-March 2020 implemented to address citizens of China more than 300 thousand medical masks (respirators) at below market price.
In the future the PRC in the procedure of the simplified customs control of goods which are not subject to written Declaration, export them outside the customs territory of Ukraine to Spain.
Thus, according to preliminary calculations, evading tax could amount to over 15 million.
In criminal proceedings under part 3 of article 212 of the criminal code of Ukraine carried out the authorized searches during which the seized primary financial documents showing the purchase and subsequent sale of medical masks, comp computer equipment, mobile communications connection and the like.