Semin and the void as “the locomotive” not to step on the old rake

We continue to celebrate the coming of age RPL, remembering all the head coaches of Lokomotiv since 2002. They were 14. But success only Yuri Semin, the chair under which is now somehow again staggered.

P. AGAINST ALL

Most of Semin’s Russian championship was won only Oleg Romantsev (8 times) and Valery Gazzaev (4). Thus Yury Pavlovich – the most titled trainer of Russia. Three sets of gold medals RPL he added 6 Cups of Russia and 3 super bowls. In total there are 12 trophies, one more than Gazzaev and Romantsev.

However, the 72-year-old specialist again next summer “sent into retirement”. Rumors that Semin contract would not be extended, multiplied. General Director of “Loco” Vasily Kiknadze informed clearly stated position: the Board of Directors of the club will consider “several candidates, including the current head coach”.

As potential successors are called Semin since from Serbia Marko nikolić (coached “Happy,” Voyvodino”, “Partisan”, “Olympia” and “Fehervari”), more or less well-known tie Olympiacos Pedro Martins and has already led the “Locomotive”, and now lead Arsenal by Igor Cherevchenko.

And you can pre-predict what will happen to “locomotive”, if the coaching reshuffle will take place. Statistics are eloquent: out of the 11 trophies during this period, from 9 – Seminskii.

THREE BRONZE FOR 14 PEOPLE

As can be seen from the table, only in the Muslin “Loko” has managed to get RPL in at least second place. But the legendary President of the club Valery Filatov in that season summed intuition: he fired the Serb in seven rounds before the end. The reason was the departure from the Europa League after the first round and defeat from “Moscow” Leonid Slutsky, which cost the team leadership.

Bet on Dolmatova has not justified itself: the ending of the championship-2006 red-green failed, yielding not only CSKA and “Spartak”. As a result, the Board of Directors was fired and Dolmatova, and Filatov. Although the bronze for “Loko” it can be considered a success. In the medals team in the absence of Yuri Pavlovich before and after that season had only Eshtrekov and Kucuk.

METAMORPHOSIS ESHTREKOV

Eshtrekov performed an unexpected trick. After Semin’s assistant in 1988 and 2005, he received from the hands of Chuck champion team. P. in the middle of the season to rescue the team of Russia, which, however, did not qualify for the 2006 world Cup. And return to the club he was not given. Said… Eshtrekov was forbidden to put Semin on the club database.

Yuri Pavlovich himself denied this version. But he said that working with Astracom wouldn’t, because he destroyed the atmosphere within the team, failed breeding, and interfered in purely coaching issues to higher authorities. Negatively about Eshtrekov subsequently responded and Vadim Evseev and Sergey Ovchinnikov. Anyway, long Mr Hatralevo the club is not delayed.

TROPHIES BYSHOVETS AND CHEREVCHENKO

To win something of value without Semin “the locomotive” has managed only when Byshovets and Cherevchenko. They led the team to triumphs in the Cup of Russia. In 2007, red-green (when Semin was President) has consistently outplayed “Dynamo” (0:1, 4:0), “Spartak” (3:0) and Moscow (1:0 winning goal Harry O’connor), which, however, did not save the Byshovets from retirement. At the finish of the championship “Loko” has given a four-match series without a win and finished in seventh place.

Well, in the Cup final 2015 has been defeated “Kuban” ex-mentor “Loco” Kuchuk. The expense then was the future railroad Vladislav Ignatyev, and the third goal in overtime, recorded a score of 19-year-old Alexey miranchuk. Besides him, the team still remained only Vedran Corluka and Guilherme. The Cup is the only trophy “Locomotive”, which Semin is irrelevant.

DISMISSAL AT THE START

Cherevchenko waited for dismissal after two rounds of the next season brought a draw with “Zenit” (0:0) and “Tom” (2:2). In General, this is the kind of thing leaders “Loko”. Rakhimov left in 2009 after the sixth round, Yuri Krasnozhan in 2011 – after the 11th, Kucuk in 2014 – after the seventh.

Of special note is the dismissal of Krasnozhan. He did a great job with the poor “Spartak” from Nalchik in December 2010, replaced Semin at the personal invitation of Olga Smorodsky. Giving six wins in a row streak, “Loco” hung on the tail of the leading CSKA, but in the 11th round, a dreadful thing happened. On the match against “Anji” (1:2) Krasnozhan has released a very strange composition (without Denis Glushakov and Dmitry Loskov). Smorodskaya is considered “dogovornyak” and indicated its “favorite” on the door.

By the way, recently Olga has once again confirmed my opinion about that history. Krasnozhan said it is “nonsense”. However, in RPL after leaving Lokomotiv, he worked for a short time: a little over six months in “Kuban” and “Terek”. I wonder why?

FOREIGNERS DON’T BELONG HERE

In RPL, Lokomotiv coached five foreign experts – Muslin (Serbia), Couceiro (Portugal), Bilic (Croatia), Kucuk (Belarus) and božović (Montenegro). The last four invited students.

Probably scalded Krasnozhan came, she was afraid to trust the domestic coaches. The exception was Maminov and Cherevchenko, appointed “acting”. None of the foreigners failed to leave a notable trace in the history of the club. Only three “live” to the end of the season – Couceiro, Bilic and Kuchuk. And only Belarusian kept Loko at least in the top five. When the Portuguese was in seventh place, while Horvat is the ninth.

So who is now allegedly considering the current bosses “Loco”? Nikolic and Martins? Well, well…

So, no wonder the fans hang out on “the Railways Arena” banners “Yuri Pavlovich – all of us”, “Our “Loco” is Pavlovich,” “Semin is more than a coach, more than a club” and so on. Just think about these numbers: after spending almost 40 games less than the other professionals during the period under review, Semin scored 9 more victories and suffered 27 defeats less. If this command shows a higher scoring average (1.47 against of 1.36 goals per game), rarely misses (0,83 vs 1.04), and – what is most important! – much more is on the podium (three gold and three silver vs. bronze). Yes, such statistics Semin has long deserved a lifelong contract!

THE BALANCE OF THE ELECTION IN 2020

Imagine what will look like the dossiers on candidates for head coach of “Locomotive”, which will be on the table of the Board of Directors.

Marko nikolić, 40 (Serbia)

Clubs: I Am Happy (2008, 2013), Vojvodina (2013), Partisan (2015, 2016 And 2017), Olympia (2016), The Fehervari (2017-2019)

Achievements: the champion and the Cup winner of Serbia, champion Cup winner Hungary

Formations: 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-3-2-1

In fact, the head of the Board of Directors of “Loko” Anatoly Meshcheryakov said in an interview that he did not know of such a coach, so his candidacy in the media may be the result of agent games. On the other hand, Meshcheryakov, and do not have to know all the coaches of Europe, and before the fateful meeting time to meet with potential newcomers enough.

Nikolic has barely played football professionally finished due to injury in 20 years. Already started 19 years ago in the youth team of the Belgrade “Rada”, the pupil of which is. Here he was promoted to the position of head coach, which he held in the amount of four years.

Twice he came to Partizan for the second time he has won the championship and the Cup, becoming also the best coach of Serbia. There he met a Danko Lazovic, known in Russia on performances for “Zenith” and “Rostov”, and dragged him along in the “Olympia” and “Fehervari”.

There was also a business trip in Ljubljana “Olympia”, which after three months he was expelled from the scandal for insulting dark-skinned striker his team of Blessing Elek. Nikolic without work from November 2019.

Pedro Martins, 49 years (Portugal)

Clubs: Uniao Lamas (2006-2007), Lusitania (2007-2009), Espinho (2009-2010), Maritimo (2010-2014), Rio Ave (2014-2016), Vitoria-Gasteiz Guimaraes (2016-2018), Olympiacos (2018-present)

Achievements: the finalist of the Cup of Portugal, the silver medalist of the championship of Greece

Formations: 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1

Martins was a relatively famous footballer who at his peak played at the position midfielder for sporting and “Boavista”, had one match in the Junior (under 18 years), youth (under 21) and first national teams of Portugal. Almost crossed in “Alberca”, which was retired, and Sergei Ovchinnikov (Pedro joined the team in the summer of 2000, while the Russians at the same time, went on increasing in the “Port”).

Martins coach in 2004. And for the first two seasons he was an assistant… Couceiro – in “Vitoria Setubal”, “Port” and “Belenenses”. In 2006 began an independent career, for four years, rising to the position of head coach of the club primary “marítimo”. In 2017 with the “Vitoria Guimaraes” reached the final of the national Cup, where they lost against Benfica (1:2).

Generally to win the title he can not, for example, in addition to the Portuguese Cup final, he lost two super bowls in the country. But if in Portugal it modest teams found it difficult to achieve success, Olympiacos in Greece, must be destined for success. That’s just last season he lost to PAOK, having lagged behind on five points. However, in the present a leader with an advantage of seven points.

Russian fans are familiar with the current Olympiakos, it was he who beat “Krasnodar” from the Champions League, beating at home 4:0. Finishing third in the group with Bayern and Tottenham, the Greeks had qualified for the Europa League, where in a dramatic confrontation dvuhraundovom defeated “Arsenal” (0:1, 2:1) thanks to a goal by Youssef El Arabi in the 119th minute.

Igor Cherevchenko 45 years (Russia)

Clubs: Lokomotiv (2015-2016), Baltika (2017-2018), Arsenal (2018-present)

Achievements: winner of the Cup of Russia

Formations: 4-2-3-1, 3-4-2-1, 4-1-4-1, 4-3-3

The former defender of “Locomotive”, in which he became a three-time national champion and four-time winner of the Cup, no introduction needed. He has headed the railwaymen and even won them the Cup. As a student Semin, is a proponent of defensive football. This season, his Arsenal counterattacks, has beaten in Moscow of CSKA and “Spartak” (1:0), and in December of 2018 house – “Zenit” (4:2). Last year brought the gunners into the Europa League where the goof in the first round, losing to “Neftchi” in both matches – 0:1 and 0:3.

Cherevchenko’ve learned to put teams game “from the stove”, but has serious problems when it is necessary to crack the defenses. It sticks in his Arsenal (the same match with “Neftchi”) and by previous work in the “Locomotive”. And those and others often falter under his leadership in those matches, which were favorites.

Yuri Semin, 72 (Russia)

Clubs: Kuban (1982), Pamir (1983-1985), locomotive (1986-1990, 1992-2005, 2016-present), New Zealand (1991), team Russia (2005), Dynamo Moscow (2005-2006), Dynamo (2007-2009, 2010-2012), Gabala (2013-2014), Mordovia (2014-2015), Anji (2015)

Achievements: champion (3), silver (5) and bronze medalist of the championship of Russia (2), Cup holder (6) and the Russian super Cup (3), the Owner of the Cup of Commonwealth (2005), champion, silver medalist (3) and the winner of super Cup of Ukraine, bronze medalist of the championship of Azerbaijan

Formations: 4-2-3-1, 3-4-2-1, 4-1-4-1, 4-4-2