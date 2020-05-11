Seoul closes bars and discos for fear of a new wave of contamination
The streets normally crowded Itaewon were unusually deserted on Sunday afternoon, some bars and nightclubs with posters announcing a “temporary closure”.
Share
May 10, 2020 8h32
Updated at 19h34
Share
Seoul closes bars and discos for fear of a new wave of contamination
Agence France-Presse
SEOUL The municipality of Seoul has ordered the closure of bars and clubs in the capital because of the emergence of a new hotbed of contamination, fears of a resurgence of the outbreak of coronavirus, which until then had contained.
The south Korean president Moon Jae-in urged the population to the greatest vigilance, so that the country, which was one of the most important foci of contamination in the world in February, had attracted the admiration of foreign capitals for its results in the fight against the COVID-19.
More than fifty new cases of contamination have been related to a 29-year old man tested positive after attending five clubs and bars the previous weekend in Itaewon, one of the trendy neighborhoods of Seoul.
The health authorities fear an outbreak of new infections. Because it is estimated to 7200 the number of people who attended the five institutions in question.
“The negligence can lead to an explosion of infections,” said the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, saying that the closure would remain until further order. He also asked the people being made in these institutions to make themselves known.
“Sorry”
The Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul and has 12 million people, has also ordered the closure of 5700 facilities for two weeks from Sunday.
On the 34 new cases positive to the COVID-19 listed Sunday in South Korea, 24 were related to the focus of Itaewon, according to the Centers Korean control and disease prevention (KCDC).
“We could not be more desolate of the emergence of a new chain of infections in the nightclubs of Itaewon”, said to the press the director of the KCDC Jeong Eun-kyeong.
The country was still in the process of return to a normal life. The authorities had eased Wednesday, the rules of social distancing, in force since march.
The new home of contamination “to be aware of this kind of situation can occur anytime, even during the phase of stabilisation”, said on Sunday Mr Moon.
“This will not be finished before this is really finished”, continued the president in a speech to the third anniversary of his inauguration. “We must never lower its guard for the prevention of the epidemic.”
South Korea was the end of February the second is the most affected country in the world by the coronavirus, after China, where it had appeared. The epidemic had exploded from including a woman with the virus that had contaminated many of the followers of a religious organization accused by some of being a cult.
But the authorities have been able to control the situation by implementing an aggressive strategy of “tracing, testing and treatment” which has been the subject of much praise. It is internationally seen as a model in its management of the health crisis.
Deserted streets
On the domestic side, these successes have earned Dr. Moon has been a revival of popularity in the polls and a triumph during the April general elections.
His democratic Party (centre-left) won an absolute majority the most general to the national Assembly since the advent of democracy in 1987, at the end of a ballot marked, despite the threat of the novel coronavirus, by the participation the stronger the parliamentary elections for 28 years.
The streets normally crowded Itaewon were unusually deserted on Sunday afternoon, some bars and nightclubs with posters announcing a “temporary closure”.
“This kind of incident can happen anywhere, and not only to Itaewon,” said Kim Jae-sung, a chef in the neighborhood.
“We hope that customers will be more cooperative when we ask their name for the registry, because we all need to cooperate,” said Lee Seung-wook, a 22-year-old, who works in a restaurant.
Public places such as museums and art galleries come to reopen and professional seasons of some of the most popular sports in the country, such as baseball and football, have also only just started, with weeks of delay due to the virus. Schools should re-open in the week.