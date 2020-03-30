Sergey Bolbat: people, be patient and responsible
The Shakhtar midfielder Serhiy Bolbat has told, how spends time during the period of quarantine.
– Sergei, two weeks of quarantine behind. What do you do?
– Yes, in General, what most people in this situation: you sit at home, read books, watch movies. Appeared precious time to be with family. Missed it, because the quarantine has its advantages. If to speak in General about the pandemic, the situation is extremely difficult. Want to hurry it ended, and people returned to normal life. When I heard the first news from China about the coronavirus, few could believe that everything would turn out. Aware of the seriousness of the problem.
– How to keep your muscles working in such conditions?
– Do not perform the program you send to us, the coaches, the wife is with me. Shakhtar worked in this situation, as always, at the highest level: we painted the training plan, gave advice on nutrition, every day, the medical staff collects data on the state of the players and their families. Work up a sweat, as far as conditions allow.
– The main thing – to take care of your health. How the family supports the immune system?
– All we can do is to follow the recommendations of the world health organization, eat right, eat plenty of vegetables and fruits, exercise and, most importantly, to stay home.
What would you like to say to our fans in this difficult time?
– Call all without the need to go out. People, be patient and responsible, follow the who recommendations. Now we are all one team. When this is over, will definitely see you at the stadium and will delight you with great victories.