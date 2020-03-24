Sergey Kislyak: the President told us how to fight the virus, and Belarus calmed down

The championship of Belarus continues in the usual way, if there is no pandemic coronavirus in the rest of the world. Brest midfielder “Dynamo” acting in Russia for “ruby” and “Krasnodar”, explained as possible.

“HUSTLE AND QUEUES IN THE COUNTRY”

– After your championship has suspended the Turks, Belarus remains the only European country where great football is still alive. And matches with no restrictions allowed the audience…

– In fact, attendance has fallen. Before fans in the stands were few, now fewer. Of course, news about the pandemic impact. However, the championship does not think to stop. One round has passed, now in normal mode preparing for the second. Matches this weekend.

And even the semblance of panic among players and ordinary citizens not?

– All is quiet. The President of the country Alexander Lukashenko assured all told how to deal with the coronavirus. On TV they are constantly showing clips with information on how to protect themselves from this infection. People are asked to visit the less crowded places. But quarantine in the country. My mom works at the school. Classes continue as before. And nothing – everything is fine.

– Still unclear what is the secret. The Belarusians that have something special?

– Hardly. Just, in my opinion, any problem can be solved by acting in an orderly manner. People are behaving very responsibly. And no one panicked, as in other countries. Saw that in Russia and Europe now having problems with products. In Belarus nothing like this. The shops are full of shelves. Quietly come and take what you need. No hustle and queues.

“DON’T CONDEMN THE NEKHAYCHIK FOR CARE IN BORISOV”

– Return to the Belarus League, which now features Russian TV. Brest “Dynamo” intends to defend last year’s title?

– We will try, but expect a very difficult season. Brest are now all configured in a special way. We took off not too well with a home draw against a team of “Smolevichi”. A lot of competitors. Gold will be three to four clubs.

– In the offseason, “Dynamo” has lost two leaders – goalkeeper Aliaksandr Hutar and midfielder Pavel Nekhaychik, who passed respectively in Soligorsk “the miner” and BATE. Whose care harder against the team?

Both have played an important role. GUTOR and Nekhaychik spent in “Dinamo” a few years – and with them it would be easier to fight for the championship. That they increased your direct competitors is not very good. But that’s football. Every offseason someone leaves, someone comes.

– Is it true that some fans of “Dynamo” condemned Nekhaychik for departure in Borisov? Still, he wore the captain’s armband…

– With the club he left on a good note. Yes, initially it was assumed that Pasha will play this season in Brest, but in the end, all peregrinos. He decided to go to the “BATE” – and no one in the team it is not about blame. Borisov closer to his home. Yes, and the club is not a stranger to him Pasha started there professional career.

“LOOKING FORWARD TO THE BREST DERBY”

– Brest have received your Derby with the release of the “movement” to the elite division. Attitude to meetings with this team will be special?

– Not only we, but also rivals. “Movement” in matches with “Dynamo” will be extremely motivated. We understand this and try to prove to the neighbors that they deservedly wear the title of Champions of Belarus.

– Lost fans due to the fact that the championship is now just two Brest club?

– Not yet lost. (Laughs.) And further, from the result of our game depends. In General, in Brest are well versed in football. So Dynamo will be powerful support. And we will try to meet people’s expectations.

– If the Belarus League is still stopped because of a pandemic than would quarantined?

– Tried at home to keep fit, to spend more time with their children. It is not excluded, would learning a foreign language. Why not?

– Allow the suspension of the season?

– If the number of cases will go up dramatically, perhaps, the championship will go to the break. But so far no prerequisites. In Belarus continue to play football and hockey, and indoor soccer. I don’t think someone deliberately goes to unnecessary risk. Health care workers are not the enemies themselves. If there was a real threat of catching the virus at sporting events, they would be immediately closed down.