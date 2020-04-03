Sergey Pritula showed how accompanies her son to school
The presenter demonstrated the advantages of home schooling kids: video
Ukrainian TV presenter Sergey Pritula known not only for his participation in various shows, and also a fine sense of humor.
While in Ukraine the quarantine, he decided that this is not a reason to be upset and amused followers humorous video, which demonstrated how escorts 11-year-old son Dmitry in “school” next door.
At the moment, all educational institutions have moved into distance learning, why the students — the most comfortable area with the Internet. Dmitry also nose to the grindstone at home, and his father, the comedian decided to have some fun with this.
“Provv small to school. In OBD take Dodoma”, signed video Sergey.
