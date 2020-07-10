Series of sexual misconduct alleged: Yann Perreau dropped by his label

Yann Perreau, author of the hit song <em>You embellished my life</em>, is targeted by sexual misconduct allegations that his record label, Bonsound, takes very seriously.

July 10, 2020

Yves Bergeras

The Right

The disk label Bonsound broke ranks with the singer Yann Perreau, at a time when the music scene montreal is rocked by a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct.

The montreal label has severed its ties with the singer following information regarding the alleged acts of sexual misconduct on the part of Yann Perreau.

This information began to circulate on the web Friday morning.

The name of the singer was posted on the account Instagram of Victims.Voices.Montreal, who, in the manner of the movements balance your pork” and #moiaussi, point the finger at celebrities, while reporting of the testimonies of the alleged victims.

Bonsound has quickly reacted by posting on his page Facebook a clear message as to its immediate termination with the singer of “You decorated my life”: “Following the allegations of assault and sexual misconduct in respect of Yann Perreau (Bonsound announces its dissociation immediately with him,” he wrote.

The montreal label warns that it will “in the same way with any other artist or employee that would be covered by such claims”.

The message posted on the page Facebook of Bonsound

Screenshot

Among the artists represented by Bonsound is Safia Nolin, who made headlines this week by accusing By Morin harassment, assault and racism. Safia Nolin reported an incident which apparently took place in 2018 in a montreal bar.

By Morin has not denied these allegations. A day after admitting his wrongs in this case, it was dropped by some of his business partners, whose firms Blush (lingerie) and BonLook (with glasses). “Blush has always tried and will always endeavour to remain a safe space for all women everywhere in the world, where support and mutual respect are of utmost importance,” commented the company.

By Morin has since suspended all of its professional activities in order to undertake a therapy, reports the Journal de Montréal.

Simple Plan

Friday always, the bassist of Simple Plan, David Desrosiers, has made his mea-culpa on Instagram, and announced that he was leaving the band.

“The recent public statements it has made me recognize that some of the interactions I’ve had with women they have wronged,” writes the musician, stating he intends to “seek professional help”.

Dare to Care

These events occur two days after the label Dare to Care/Grosse Boîte, is found also in turmoil due to allegations of sexual misconduct aimed at the singer Bernard Adamus.

Several artists related to the Dare to Care, whose Sisters Boulay, have distanced themselves from the label, while several employees of the company were made to denounce the laxity which had shown the president of Dare to Care, Eli Bissonnette.

These employees accuses the president of having turned a blind eye to the actions of sexual misconduct that are alleged against Bernard Adamus. Mr. Bissonnette was also pointed out to have left is to install a climate of toxic work within the company.

Le Soleil

