Series of sexual misconduct alleged: Yann Perreau dropped by his label

Yann Perreau, author of the hit song <em>You embellished my life</em>, is targeted by sexual misconduct allegations that his record label, Bonsound, takes very seriously.
July 10, 2020 15h02
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The disk label Bonsound broke ranks with the singer Yann Perreau, at a time when the music scene montreal is rocked by a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct.
The montreal label has severed its ties with the singer following information regarding the alleged acts of sexual misconduct on the part of Yann Perreau.
This information began to circulate on the web Friday morning.
The name of the singer was posted on the account Instagram of Victims.Voices.Montreal, who, in the manner of the movements balance your pork” and #moiaussi, point the finger at celebrities, while reporting of the testimonies of the alleged victims.
Bonsound has quickly reacted by posting on his page Facebook a clear message as to its immediate termination with the singer of “You decorated my life”: “Following the allegations of assault and sexual misconduct in respect of Yann Perreau (Bonsound announces its dissociation immediately with him,” he wrote.
The montreal label warns that it will “in the same way with any other artist or employee that would be covered by such claims”.