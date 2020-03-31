Series of the month: “everywhere And smoldering fires,” with Reese Witherspoon
If you liked “Big little lies”, then Vogue.ua know what to see tonight. Platform Hulu had the first episodes of the mini-series “everywhere And smoldering fires,” with Reese Witherspoon in the lead role.
The town of Shaker heights, Ohio-perfect picture in a glossy magazine. Schools are built so that children do not have to cross the road; flower beds planted in a special way, and the length of the grass in the gardens near the house measures a special service, and if not – fine. The informal leader of this ideal world, a woman with a string of pearls on the neck and shiny styling Elena Richardson, a mother of four children, which brilliantly played Reese Witherspoon. Elena gets up at six in the morning, weighed, running around, preparing Breakfast for the children, using the stickers makes the plan for a week for the whole family and post it on the fridge. Sometimes works as a journalist in the newspaper not too passionate about their work; my husband is having sex only on Wednesdays and Saturdays – in short, the kind of a character, which while watching the first episodes changes from “angry” to “wow.” The main conflict of the series – at first tense, and then did an amazing relationship with Elena’s new roommate, which she kindness takes one of his home, an artist-tramp MIA Warren (Kerry Washington). MIA with great passion is painting and photography and has a daughter pearl alone, does not tolerate any framework – that is the complete opposite of Elena. And clearly hiding some kind of secret that and will try to get Elena.
“And everywhere there are smouldering fires” has all chances to be ranked the best series of the year, and temperamental Duo Witherspoon and Washington – at least get a couple nominations for “Emmy”. The series is based on the eponymous book by popular American writer Celeste Ing. Debut novel Ing “Everything I said”, was released in 2014, became the “Book of the year” by Amazon and was translated into 16 languages around the world. He talks about family tragedy, full of references to the world literature and is more complicated than it might seem at first glance. Her second novel, “everywhere And smoldering fires” was released in 2017 and also focus on the history of the two families. It’s not just a best seller (even if that word does not scare off the lovers of “great literature”). This is a really smart, intellectual, topical prose, written by the author, whose family in the 1960s emigrated from China to the States (he Celeste Ing grew up in Shaker heights, which is described in the book) and know firsthand about the problems that are shown in the series – for example, racism and class discrimination.
Reese Witherspoon read “everywhere And smoldering fires” and wrote about it in my book blog, once the book is published. So the book was out of 1.5 million subscribers. After Witherspoon shared a romance with Kerry Washington, and they decided to film this story. About the same story two years ago happened with the series “Big little lies” is the film adaptation of the novel Vines Moriarty, happened also thanks to the book blog Reese Witherspoon. It’s amazing how popular the actress managed to turn his love of reading into a full-fledged Empire: she doesn’t just do authors (and it is always only women) of these books by celebrities, but also develops today’s popular TV genre – adaptation of good literature. By the way, in an interview with Vanity Fair Reese admitted that he likes to read, because I always wanted to be a writer. “At seven I always knew I wanted to be a storyteller or an actor. Or a writer. I think that’s why I love authors because when I tried to sit down and do it myself. I have ideas for stories. While I always have ideas about how it all starts, but I never know how to end my story.”
When the actress founded her production company Hello Sunshine, I immediately knew that she is going to transform literature into film, and paper – into gold. So, the first two film adaptation, which was produced by her company, was a success: the movie gone girl based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, shot by David Fincher, has received several nominations for “Oscar” and “Golden globe”, and “wild”, where the main role was played by herself Reese Witherspoon, brought a nomination for an Oscar already to her. On the questions of journalists, when she finds time to read, the actress says it’s her superpower, and somehow she managed to read four hours in a row, and none of the household she was not concerned.
In style and mood “And everywhere there are smouldering fires” is really reminiscent of the “Big lie”. It is also a “female” series that ails the modern woman; similar and the scene – a successful American town, and detective component, there is a crime. The adaptation of Celeste Ing much deeper: the action takes place in 1997, but it is closer to us than it might seem at first glance. So, Elena Richardson has consistently emphasized that her neighbor, MIA Warren – colored; children Elena are discussing how to say “black” or “African American” and the high school teacher skeptical of the intellectual capabilities of the pearl, because she was not very successful families and asks indelicate questions about where her father… thus why certainly not say about the characters is that they are flat and unequivocal. Both characters want freedom and to accept them; both trying to figure out whether it is possible to be a good mother and still be yourself.
Action “everywhere And smoldering fires” is set in 1997 and this, among other things, more recognition and love fashion and culture so bright and the turbulent nineties. The costume designer Lyn Paolo, which was responsible for the style of such famous series as “er” and “Scandal” with Kerry Washington in the lead role – clearly wanted to make us nostalgic for the nineties, and it succeeded. Heroes listen to Annie Lennox watching “Pretty woman” and dress the part: for example, in one scene, Reese Witherspoon wearing a polka-dot dress, reminiscent of one of the images of Julia Roberts in Pretty woman.
Are of heroes popular in the late 90s the brands: according to costume designer Lyn Paolo, brands Dooney & Bourke, Steve Madden, Lacoste and Ralph Lauren sent her samples from my collection of 90-ies. And if Elena Richardson – the archetype of the perfect housewife originally from the 90s in plate pencil and heels boats, its antagonista MIA Warren is the embodiment of Bohemian style flared jeans, tight tops, bags with fringe and a lot of jewelry. So indifferent to the fashion of the audience “And everywhere there are smouldering fires” is a great guide to the style of the nineties.
The series was released on the platform Hulu March 18