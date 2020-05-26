Serological tests to measure the share of the population already exposed to the coronavirus
Photo: iStock
The blood samples were subjected to serological tests for antibody detection in coronavirus — a sign that a person has already been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 — will be collected at blood drives already planned.
Héma-Québec will proceed from the month of June of serological tests from 6000 to 7000 blood donors in quebec to measure the share of the population already exposed to the coronavirus. A year of first importance to better prepare themselves for the “second wave” is expected by the fall.
The organization recently receive the mandate by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ), said on Monday the Dr. Marc Germain, vice-president, medical affairs and innovation at Héma-Québec
“This will allow us to have a pretty good idea not only of the percentage of people infected, but also those who are asymptomatic,” explained the spokesperson for Héma-Québec.
Data
Vaccine against the coronavirus : sprinter to a marathon
Specifically, the blood samples were subjected to serological tests for antibody detection in coronavirus — a sign that a person has already been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 — will be collected at blood drives already planned.
The samples tested will focus primarily in the greater Montreal area, which account for more than half of the reported cases and 62% of the deaths. With about 3,000 blood donations collected each week, it will take at most a “few weeks” to obtain a sufficient number of tests to make a reliable assessment of the number of Quebecers already infected, with a margin of error ranging between 2% and 3%, according to Dr. Germain.
The number of samples required could increase to assess the prevalence of infection in groups that are more targeted, such as health care workers or residents of specific areas of the metropolis, and it will continue for months, if not more, to follow the progress of the infection in the population.
“I would be surprised that the seroprevalence rate exceeds 3% to 5% of the population,” says Dr. Germain, in the light of the studies conducted in the netherlands, where the epidemic has followed a similar curve to that of Quebec. There, the rate of exposure to the virus has not exceeded 3 %, as was the case in Denmark and Sweden.
“We are going to have a been very busy, especially the laboratories, which will add the analysis of these serological tests to about a dozen other (HIV, hepatitis B and C, etc) which is submitted each gift of blood “, he adds.
County, california Los Angeles, the rate of seroprevalence of coronavirus spotted during collection of blood reached 4.6 %, according to a study published may 18 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The Pasteur Institute has measured a rate of 26 % in the population of a secondary school in a sub-region of the Oise, the most affected region of France by the COVID-19. The Centre for the control and prevention of diseases in the United States (CDC) comes for him to begin the random testing of a sample of 325 000 people in 25 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Minneapolis.