“Set” : the president of the Yankees wants the negotiations to resume

June 16, 2020 19h17
Ronald Blum
Associated Press
NEW YORK — The president of the New York Yankees, Randy Levine, has ordered the players to resume negotiations with the major league Baseball so that the season can be launched.
Levine indicated that the gap of money between two parties is not the main obstacle, but rather, records such as protocols of health and safety as well as how to manage a possible second wave of the pandemic COVID-19.
“What I think it needs to happen, is that the two parties will meet as soon as possible in order to adjust these records so that we can have a season, he said on Tuesday. The 30 clubs want to play. The commissioner wants to play. The players want to play. Then, adjust these files so that it plays. The agreement, which occurred in march stipulates that the players will negotiate these issues. The commissioner assures me that he is ready to do so. The players are therefore expected to return to the negotiating table that we can move forward.”
The MLB has made three proposals to the players, the most recent for a season of 72 games starting July 14, which would guarantee about $ 1.23 billion US $ in salaries to the players. They needed to reach out to nearly $ 4 billion in 2020. The total of the compensation would increase to 1.45 billion $ if the playoffs are played in full.
The players insist on receiving their full salary in proportion to games played, as negotiated with the MLB on march 26. This agreement provides that the season does not have to be launched as travel restrictions between Canada and the United States are not raised, and the matches can be presented before an audience in the 30 stages of the Major.
The union has offered two options, the last 89 meetings starting on July 10, and a wage compensation of $ 2.25 billion $.
“Everyone wants to play”
The two parties have exchanged their bids electronically, in addition to a few of video conferencing. They have not met in person since the 13 and 14 march, in Arizona.
“Everyone here wants to settle this, and play matches as early as possible. According to what I’ve heard, the problem is not at the level of the money, or the number of meetings at this time, ” added Levine. According to the agreement of last march, the commissioner may decide to put games on the schedule for as much as the players receive 100% of their salary in proportion. According to what I understand, what are the other points of the 26 march last that he must solve.
“This includes the final arrangements about the protocols of health and safety, to decide what should happen if the season is interrupted by a second wave of coronavirus, which players can decide not to play and in what circumstances, that kind of thing.”
The president of the players Association, Tony Clark, said Saturday that to hold further discussions would be pointless. On Monday, the commissioner, Rob Manfred, has said that the season was in danger.
Since Friday, the assistant commissioner, Dan Halem, and the chief negotiator for the union, Bruce Meyer, have exchanged letters that seem to be preparing for a possible dispute.
“I speak with the commissioner all day. He has always wanted and still wants to play a season 2020, said Levine, chief negotiator of the MLB from 1995 to 1997. We all recognise that the players are the heart and soul of our sport. I qualified patriots in the past and I still believe today.”