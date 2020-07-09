Seven deaths related to the heat wave of June in Montreal
Seven Montreal, died in the latest wave of extreme heat, which reached its peak on June 22. Paramedics and hospitals have reported these deaths to the regional Directorate of Montreal public health.
This record is less heavy than during the heat wave in 2018, where fifty people were dead because of the extreme heat, ” said Dr. Maxime Roy, a medical consultant at the regional Directorate of Montreal public health.
The COVID-19 could there be for something. Vulnerable people, such as seniors or people with a chronic illness, have been able to die for the coronavirus before the arrival of the heat wave, ” explains Dr Maxime Roy.
“If the COVID-19 is coming to take us away, we will of course not be there when it will get hot,” remarked the doctor. A “shift of death” might, therefore, have occurred. “We’re looking at [this assumption],” says Dr. Maxime Roy. It should validate it. “
If the mercury reached 36 °C, as expected today, the regional Directorate of Montreal public health will be switched to “interventions” as early as tomorrow. The heat wave will then be classified as extreme, according to the criteria of Environment Canada. First responders, like firefighters, will go door-to-door in neighborhoods deemed vulnerable in order to ensure that the citizens are doing well.
Since Thursday, Emergency Health said a slight rise in the calls for health problems linked to heat.
Dr. Maxime Roy recommends to the population to take “respite” heat about two or three hours in order to reduce their body temperature.
With the pandemic of COVID-19, places for refreshment, however, remain limited. In Montreal, water games, swimming pools, and misters are especially accessible. The libraries are open, but their access is limited to the counters ready.
Public health authorities reiterate that a shower, a bath or a wet towel to refresh the skin may be beneficial. Drinking plenty of water is also essential.