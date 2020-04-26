Seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
April 26, 2020 16h26
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported seven new cases of infection to the COVID-19 Sunday, for a total of 163 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Three new cases are related to the cluster epidemiological IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond, bringing the total of this cluster of 27. Three other cases are related to clusters of known and minor. The seventh case is under investigation as to its origin.
An infected person is in addition to the cases of healings, bringing the total to 54. There was no mortality in return for an eleventh day in a row, and no hospitalization. There had been six deaths and 15 hospitalizations in the region up to now. There are still two people hospitalized in Rimouski, but no to the intensive care unit.
Thirty-eight people working in health have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, four in the last 24 hours. Fourteen of these workers are employed at the integrated Centre of health and social services.
Up to now, 123 people infected live in the Baie-des-Chaleurs, 25 in the regional county municipality of Rocher-Percé and eight in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. There are less than five cases in each of the MRC of Bonaventure and Haute-Gaspésie.