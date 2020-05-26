Seven short films of the NFB is selected for the festival online We Are One
The film <em>Shannon Amen</em>, the film-maker, ottawa’s Chris Dainty, will be broadcast in the framework of the festival We Are One.
May 26, 2020 12h59
Updated at 13h51
Yves Bergeras
Seven productions and co-productions undertaken under the auspices of the national film Board of Canada (NFB) have been selected in the programming of the festival We Are One.
Online Festival on an unprecedented scale, We Are One brings together more than twenty film festivals among the most prestigious in the world; there are in particular those of Venice, Berlin, Cannes, Annecy and Toronto. It will be presented on YouTube from may 29 to June 7, 2020.
Among the works of the NFB selected figure Shannon Amen, signed by the filmmaker, ottawa Chris Dainty.
The procession of Pascal Blanchet and Rodolphe Saint-Gelais, and a Minotaur, an animation sequence in virtual reality signed Munro Ferguson, are also part of the selection, is delighted that the NFB.
This is also the case of four shorts animated featuring the teddy bear Leon. Available in a four seasons, this four-film series is co-directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon.