Seven short films of the NFB is selected for the festival online We Are One

| May 26, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

The film <em>Shannon Amen</em>, the film-maker, ottawa’s Chris Dainty, will be broadcast in the framework of the festival We Are One.

May 26, 2020 12h59

Updated at 13h51

Yves Bergeras

The Right

Seven productions and co-productions undertaken under the auspices of the national film Board of Canada (NFB) have been selected in the programming of the festival We Are One.

Online Festival on an unprecedented scale, We Are One brings together more than twenty film festivals among the most prestigious in the world; there are in particular those of Venice, Berlin, Cannes, Annecy and Toronto. It will be presented on YouTube from may 29 to June 7, 2020.

Among the works of the NFB selected figure Shannon Amen, signed by the filmmaker, ottawa Chris Dainty.

The procession of Pascal Blanchet and Rodolphe Saint-Gelais, and a Minotaur, an animation sequence in virtual reality signed Munro Ferguson, are also part of the selection, is delighted that the NFB.

This is also the case of four shorts animated featuring the teddy bear Leon. Available in a four seasons, this four-film series is co-directed by Pierre-Luc Granjon.

Multimedia artist originally from Hawkesbury, Shannon Jamieson, alias Amen, has experienced a tragic end at the age of 23.

Courtesy NFB

Shannon Jamieson

Shannon Jamieson, alias Amen, was a multi-media artist of Hawkesbury who committed suicide in 2006, at the age of 23 years.

Shannon Amen reveals the passionate feelings and sometimes full of suffering of a young woman overwhelmed by guilt and anxiety, which is struggling to reconcile his sexual identity and his religious faith”, summarizes the NFB.

We Are One will be the opportunity to make donations to support the fight against the COVID-19, reminds us of the NFB.

Le Soleil

