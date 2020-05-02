Seven weeks in confinement, it use, it use…
Even if the activities of the national Week of mental health are cancelled, social distancing forces, aid organizations and mental health support will be present to equip those who have the blues these days.
May 2, 2020 4h05
Share
Seven weeks in confinement, it use, it use…
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Share
Although some measures of déconfinement announced by Quebec, are scheduled over the next few days, the last few weeks have been challenging for the patience, the mood and well-being of many people. The national Week of mental health, which will run from this Monday to next Sunday, is therefore timely. And even if the planned activities to mark the occasion are cancelled, social distancing forces, aid organizations and mental health support will be present to equip those who have the blues these days.
After a brief period of lull, the phone started to ring at Center of prevention suicide Haute-Yamaska. “One is a little more busy since a week and a half, says Esther Laframboise, director-general of the organization. We see an increase in calls, which for us is a return to normal. “
The manager attributes the decrease in the number of calls at the beginning of the crisis to a period of adjustment to confinement.
“People have had the reflexes of survival during this adaptation, and now that one is used to them, they start to call us,” she said. We see the impact of the context is unstable and the loneliness on the mental health of people, and it is a good sign that they have the reflex to call us when they need listening and support. “
The sound of a bell similar to the side of the branch Haut-Richelieu-Rouville of the organization mental Health in Quebec. “The demand is definitely higher than it was at the beginning of the crisis. We have noticed an increase in the number of calls, and there is a lot of references to stakeholders who ask us to call people each week, said executive director Diane St-Germain. People tend to want to get out of isolation, they are beginning to find it more difficult. “