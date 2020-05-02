Seven weeks in confinement, it use, it use…

Even if the activities of the national Week of mental health are cancelled, social distancing forces, aid organizations and mental health support will be present to equip those who have the blues these days.

May 2, 2020 4h05

Although some measures of déconfinement announced by Quebec, are scheduled over the next few days, the last few weeks have been challenging for the patience, the mood and well-being of many people. The national Week of mental health, which will run from this Monday to next Sunday, is therefore timely. And even if the planned activities to mark the occasion are cancelled, social distancing forces, aid organizations and mental health support will be present to equip those who have the blues these days.

After a brief period of lull, the phone started to ring at Center of prevention suicide Haute-Yamaska. “One is a little more busy since a week and a half, says Esther Laframboise, director-general of the organization. We see an increase in calls, which for us is a return to normal. “

The manager attributes the decrease in the number of calls at the beginning of the crisis to a period of adjustment to confinement.

“People have had the reflexes of survival during this adaptation, and now that one is used to them, they start to call us,” she said. We see the impact of the context is unstable and the loneliness on the mental health of people, and it is a good sign that they have the reflex to call us when they need listening and support. “

The sound of a bell similar to the side of the branch Haut-Richelieu-Rouville of the organization mental Health in Quebec. “The demand is definitely higher than it was at the beginning of the crisis. We have noticed an increase in the number of calls, and there is a lot of references to stakeholders who ask us to call people each week, said executive director Diane St-Germain. People tend to want to get out of isolation, they are beginning to find it more difficult. “

After a brief period of lull, the phone started to ring at Center of prevention suicide Haute-Yamaska, is its executive director, Esther Laframboise.

The importance of confide

During this little lull, organizations have been able to reinvent itself, in particular through meetings listening virtual.

“For people who live with problems of mental health, isolation is a contributing factor,” said Ms. Laframboise. People need support after several weeks like that and we would like to repeat it : do not hesitate to call us as soon as you feel a doubt or a black thought. “

In addition, the social distancing imposed by the prevention health is only physical, reiterated the director-general.

“It is possible to see and talk with other people while keeping a certain distance which avoids that it would be put at risk of catching or spreading the virus, she notes. Sometimes, the simple fact of being able to talk to someone during the day may do good. If there is person, we will be there. “

This Saturday, may 2, the employees of the Starbucks in Granby will donate all of their tips at the Centre prevention suicide de la Haute-Yamaska. “It is super appreciated, considering that a large part of our funding comes from fund-raising, reports to Ms. Laframboise. It is truly touching. “

Communicate through emotions

“It is a week that falls very well for prevention, believe the two generals, about the national Week of mental health.

Even if the activities highlighting this event are cancelled, the movement for Mental Health Quebec city offers several tips and tricks to help his loved ones or yourself to get through this difficult period, tools that will be useful in other circumstances. All of these tools can be found on the website www.etrebiendanssatete.ca.

Under the theme ” Feel, it is to receive a message, this awareness campaign that offers people to observe first with their emotions, to welcome them by naming them, understanding them by identifying the needs that cause them and choose to respond or not to these taking into account our values and becoming aware of our power to act.

99 % of the time the awakening of humans is devoted to the experience of emotions, advance the organization, compares them to a form of language to develop his capacity for empathy and cooperation.

“Feel it, it is also the awareness that emotions are neither bad nor good, they are useful “, says one.

Centre prevention suicide Haute-Yamaska : 450 375-4252

Mental health Quebec Haut-Richelieu-Rouville : 450-346-5736

