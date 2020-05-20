Seventeen new quadrilaterals fishing closed because of the right whales
For that quadrilaterals are closed for the rest of the year, it is necessary that one or more whales have been observed in the same sectors more than once in two weeks.

Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The sighting of three right whales in the last few days by the surveillance aircraft of the federal department of Fisheries and Oceans encouraged the managers of this department to close 17 new quads fishing in the gulf of St. Lawrence. In the case of eight of these quadrilaterals, the closure will extend until November 15, which means that any catch of commercial species is finished for the season.
Already, prior observations of right whales had led to the closure of 27 of quadrilaterals, in two shots, earlier in may. The 44 quads now closed to cover a surface area of approximately 10 000 square kilometres, the equivalent of 100 kilometers by 100. For that quadrilaterals are closed for the rest of the year, it is necessary that one or more whales have been observed in the same sectors more than once in two weeks.
Nine of the new quadrilaterals are closed are located near the south coast of the island of Anticosti. The other eight new quads of closure are located in the vicinity of the sighting of two whales, may 3.
The New England Aquarium has not yet identified whales observed by the aircraft, the Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Most of the approximately 400 right whales once again evolving in the United States and Canada have names. It is therefore possible that the seven specimens observed during the surveillance flights have been the same whales on some occasions.
Fishers of snow crab
This is especially the fishers of snow crab that are experiencing the disadvantages associated with the closures of quadrilaterals. After the notice to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, they usually have four days to remove their traps, if they are in an area where a shutdown is about to enter into force.
The eight quadrilaterals are closed until the 15th of November were already closed temporarily, and the second directive came into force immediately. In the case of the nine new quads, the closure comes into force on 17 the 20th of may.