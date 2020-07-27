Several amusement parks have reopened across the country
July 26, 2020 16h43
Tara Deschamps
The Canadian Press
The Québécois, who dive to 51 meters of the Goliath was missing, can rejoice.
These roller-coasters are part of the more than 40 rides that have been delivered into service during the weekend of the reopening of The Round. It has been delayed for several months because of the COVID-19.
But the amusement park and some others in the country look quite different. Operators have adopted a series of measures intended to ensure the safety of customers.
“Previously, there were thousands and thousands of people who strolled, to huge queues and all that. However, this is not what you will see when arriving to The Round,” said the spokesperson Karina Thevenin.
The Round opened its doors Saturday and Sunday for the first. It will be open again on Friday. The 1st and 2nd of August will be reserved for holders of a subscription. Then, it will open to the general public.
The amusement park has put in place a new system of online booking which should help limit the capacity and to stagger the start times, so that customers can easily move in the respect of the rule of distancing physical.
At their arrival, guests are invited to don a mask and go through a thermal imaging system that will measure the body temperature. All those who will be likely to show symptoms of the COVID-19 will not be admitted.
While waiting in line for the rides, the thrill seekers will see markers on the ground to help them to keep a distance of two metres from its neighbours. The number of seats on the rides will also be limited.
If the amusement park Fuji-Q Highland, located near Tokyo, has asked for customers to ‘ yell in their heart,” Ms. Thevenin is said that those of the Round are free to make as much noise as they want, as long as they wear a cover face.
“I tried a roller coaster with a mask and it works very well,” she says. I cried out of a good heart.”
During this time, Calaway Park, an amusement park located in Calgary, has closed six rides at high speed in order to stop the spread of droplets, causing the spread of the virus.
Six other rides require guests to wear a mask, ” said general manager Bob Williams.
Calaway Park cleans up the rides after each cycle. The workers must wear masks and some of them, of facial displays. His measures were taken after consultation with public health officials, and consulting other amusement parks, though few of them have re-opened in Canada.
Canada’s Wonderland, located just outside of Toronto in Vaughan, and Galaxyland in Edmonton, remain closed.