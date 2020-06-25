Several Blue Jays are with the COVID-19
The Blue Jays have closed their training complex in spring, last Friday, at Dunedin, Florida, after a player has presented symptoms consistent with the virus.
June 24, 2020
The canadian Press
Several players and members of the staff of the Toronto Blue Jays proved positive to the COVID-19, has learned The canadian Press from a source.
This source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not officially announced the positive cases.
These developments occur one week before the start of training camp before a regular season 60 games approved recently.
The team noted that the staff were subjected to tests according to the protocols established by their medical team and major league Baseball.
We still don’t know where the Blue Jays plan on holding their training camp and play their home game this summer.