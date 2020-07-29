Several rescuers with the COVID-19 Lachine
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
There are six days in, the borough of Lachine has announced the closure, until further notice, swimming pools parks, Kirkland, LaSalle, and Michel Ménard as well as the wading pool in the park LaSalle.
At least three rescuers of the borough of Lachine in Montreal with the COVID-19, learned The Duty. All the other members of the team are in administrative segregation, forcing the closure of three swimming pools and a paddling pool until 5 August inclusive, confirms the City of Montreal.
There are six days in, the borough of Lachine has announced the closure, in a preventive way, swimming pools parks, Kirkland, LaSalle, and Michel Ménard as well as the wading pool in the park LaSalle. Since then, all of the lifeguards have undergone a screening test. The facilities have also been disinfected on Friday by an external firm.
“Following an epidemiological survey, the City has asked all of the rescuers of the borough of Lachine to remain in administrative segregation until August 5, inclusive, causing the extended closure of these facilities could not remain open without supervision,” said an officer of the City, in an e-mail.
A lifeguard, who worked at the swimming pool at the park in Kirkland on 18 and 20 July, has been declared positive, the COVID-19 last week. This person has had “contacts with other rescuers,” says the City of Montreal.
According to an internal email sent to employees, whose Duty was able to take knowledge, a private party took place on 19 July and 80 % of the rescuers of the borough have taken part. A segregation was decreed.
To cool off in this heat wave, the citizens of Lachine can be folded down on water games as well as foggers, reminiscent of the borough.
The case of COVID-19 multiply in the 15-34 years in Quebec. During a press conference Monday, the vice-premier of Québec Geneviève Guilbault has called on the youth to mobilize against the coronavirus in order to avoid a new outbreak of contagion.
Between 8 and 14 July, the transmission of the virus has jumped 128 % in the 20-29 years compared to the previous week.
Young people can become vectors of transmission, even if they are less likely to suffer from a severe form of the disease, warns the government of quebec.
To see the video