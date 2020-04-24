Sex : what to do and what not to do in a period of social distancing
Sex : what to do and what not to do in a period of social distancing
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / The subject of which cares about currently the whole world is the novel coronavirus. As a researcher in neuroscience sexeet as a supporter of sex-positive, I write this article with several goals in mind : to inform the readers of the relationship between gender and the current pandemic, and prevent the spread of myths and false information in a social environment that is troubled.
Since common modes of transmission of respiratory viruses, the circulation of certain kinds of sexual activity risk of spreading the virus. However, it is not realistic to expect that people refrain from sexual relations during the period of isolation.
In the current situation, as sex is not a topic of discussion, priority, false information can be shared quite easily. People could unwittingly exacerbate the spread of the virus if they do not take the necessary precautions.
Then, wash your hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, and move on to the serious stuff !
Sex and COVID-19
The coronavirus can be transmitted sexually ? The answer is simple : we do not know. For the moment, no reliable research, no official communication nor any scientific report have been submitted by the competent authorities.
The transmission of the virus through sex, and the fact of the contracting of his or her sexual partner are two different things. The first case involves a transmission by sexual contact and exchange of body fluids, for example, through sex vaginal, oral and anal sex. The second case concerned the transmission, which can occur, among others, when the partners kiss each other.
A spokesman for the world health Organization (WHO), Christian Lindmeier, told the New York Times that the coronavirus does: have generally been transmitted not through sex. In the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are seven types of coronavirus – and all of them have usually their effects on the respiratory tract in humans.
Other experts in infectious diseases support these observations. However, the coronavirus not only affects the respiratory tract. In fact, we have found some traces in the stool of infected patients. The CDC believe, however, that the risk of transmission by this route is low.
The new coronavirus is spread by droplets expelled by infected individuals when they exhale, cough or sneeze. The entourage is infected by inhaling these droplets or touching a surface, then touching the face. The chances of contracting the virus through sexual activities with an infected person are very high.
As the virus is present in respiratory secretions, it is assumed without difficulty that it will be passed during any type of sexual practice, because of the physical proximity. This is not the time to organize a social gathering to character dared.
Also, the executive director of the american coalition of working men and women of adult entertainment, Michelle L. LeBlanc, has called for a voluntary shutdown of all output of this sector during the pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The isolation, require abstinence ?
In terms of sexual behaviour, the variety is an attribute highly prized. Although it is virtually impossible to ask people not to have sex, it might be helpful to suggest small experiments, and simple.
As you can also have the virus without displaying symptoms, the only reliable way to know if you or your partner are infected is to be tested. On the other hand, if you or your partner have no symptoms and are to stay with you, sex should pose no problem.
We can help control the pandemic Covid-19 by taking a few precautions. We can also learn to do things differently in times of scarcity. Here are some general recommendations to reduce the risk of transmission of the Covid-19.
For sex less risky
First of all, wash your hands for at least twenty seconds with soap and warm water before you do anything, but also after any activity.
Think of it as a new preliminary period of solitary confinement !
You may think you need a mask, but this is probably not the case. The wearing of a mask is recommended by the WHO that, in some cases. The data indicate that in Japan, women wear a face mask to enhance their charm by hiding their face when they are not masked. However, a recent study on this topic has shown that for some people, facial masks diminish the attractiveness of the face.
You can further reduce the risk of contagion using a condom, a dam, or latex gloves. This may not be your thing, but with the problems the fun way !
Intimacy of the non-conventional
The acts associated with sexual intimacy can have as many variants and alternatives as the imagination allows. Instead of kiss you and have sex, try erotic massage, chat rooms, and the mutual masturbation, make spoon, to see videos or material erotic, look at your partner to give pleasure, etc
The rimming (mouth to anus) must be completely excluded.
The practice of any form of sexual relationship requires an unnecessary risk, especially because there is still no vaccine or cure to prevent or treat the disease.
It is well known, we still enjoy what we cannot have. Hold back or refrain from doing your favorite activities in order to minimize the risks will only best at the end, when the storm has passed.
Communication
It is essential to stay attuned to your partner, especially if you do not feel well or if do not want to engage in a sexual activity. As for the singles, please note that the image of the companies that suffer from a forced shutdown, your pool of dating would also suffer.
This is in no way the right time to schedule a meeting Tinder or expose you to unnecessary risks with new partners. If you like it really, they will wait. However, if you have already commenced relationships with people, it would be good to keep in memory the people have who you’ve been, and where and when.
Stay tuned
The novel coronavirus is not to be taken lightly. It has already cost the lives of thousands of people in the world as well as hundreds of others in Canada. We can all help prevent the spread and ensure the safety of persons at risk.
See reliable information. Don’t panic. Stay at home for the moment. Fear, rumors and misinformation spread quickly. Finally, it is crucial to trust the recommendations of scientists.
If governments, scientists and all human beings provide the appropriate efforts, while demonstrating enough patience, we will overcome this pandemic and will be able to resume, with a little luck, the course of our lives. Maybe then will we be able to return to our practices say more “folichonnes”.
