Sexual activity in a wooded area, who intercepted for non-compliance of the distancing physical

Men have been caught outside of the park's trails Jeffrey-Gingras to Sherbrooke to the end of last week.
27 April 2020
Updated at 13h18
René-Charles Quirion
The Forum
Four followers of the wooded sherbrooke to practice sexual activities that were intercepted for failing to comply with the rules of distance physical.
These men aged over 70 years have been surprised outside of the multifunctional pathways of the parc Jeffrey-Gingras the end of last week. This problem reoccurs in the spring to this area, located between the river and the boulevard Saint-François.
“We intercept each year people in this wooded area known for this type of activity is not tolerated. One more element regarding the distance under the public health Act, was added. These people are violated and the violations of $ 1000 have been awarded, ” explains the spokesperson for the Service de police de Sherbrooke, Martin Carrier.
Since the entry into force of the governmental decree, the SPS has the authority to impose fines ranging from 1000 $ up to 6000 $ in case of recidivism for the persons who do not comply with the instructions of government to curb the spread of the COVID-19.
In the course of the last week, the SPS has delivered an average of ten tickets per day. This is 72 the findings that have been issued since April 20, last.
The number of findings a total of more than 193, since the entry into force of the governmental decree of 23 march last.
“We still have some problems with parties in the residences,” says the spokesperson for the SPS, Martin Carrier.
With the return of good weather the end of last week, the patrollers have performed the surveillance within the parks in order to make education for the separation physical.
“The monitoring in the main parks of Sherbrooke Jacques-Cartier or Lucien-Blanchard went well. People understand that we must respect the two-metre distance, ” said the spokesman for the SPS.
In the course of the last week, the SPS has also raged during a search for drugs on the rue Sainte-Marie. Eight statements of offence were given.
On the side of the Régie de police Memphrémagog, these are the seven tickets that have been distributed, therefore no over the last week.