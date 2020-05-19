Sexual assault: the complaint against Kechiche closed
Abdellatif Kechiche had come to Quebec presented <em>The life of Adèle</em>, which won the Palme d’or of the Cannes film festival in 2013.
Share
May 19, 2020 14h58
Share
Sexual assault: the complaint against Kechiche closed
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The investigation for sexual assault for the director, franco-tunisian Abdellatif Kechiche has been closed without a result, has learned Tuesday, the AFP with the parquet de Paris.
This investigation, opened in October 2018, after the complaint of a young woman, has been classified for “offence insufficiently characterized”, according to this source.
“For once, reason has won over the pathos,” responded to AFP Jérémie Assous, the lawyer for the filmmaker, who won the Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival in 2013 for The life of Adèle.
At the time 29 years old, the complainant had stated, according to the news channel BFMTV, having dined in June 2018 with the director in an apartment in the 20th arrondissement of Paris.
Asleep after having drunk several glasses of alcohol, she had said, “waking up on the couch,” that “his pants were open” and that “Mr. Kechiche was touching it,” according to the news channel.
Abdellatif Kechiche was first an actor before becoming a director and film-maker. At the cinema, it is illustrated with works subtle and humanists such as The‘dodge or Thea seed and the mule“, both awarded the César for the best film, and The life of Adèle, at the centre of controversy a few months after his crowning in Cannes.
Known for its high requirement on the sets, the director had been the target of one of the two main actresses of the film, Léa Seydoux, who had denounced the conditions of filming “horrible”, days without end, hundreds of takes for the same scene, etc
In 2019, his film Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, which included sex scenes very raw, had also sparked controversy at the Cannes film festival.