Shadow Cabinet liberal: André Fortin and rose in the ranks, Gaétan Barrette in withdrawal
Dominique Anglade has not lost time to print his mark on his party, his team of officers, parliamentarians and spokespersons in the different folders.
June 16 2020 19: 30
Jocelyne Richer
The Canadian Press
The new head of the official opposition, Dominique Anglade has not lost time to print his mark on his party, his team of officers, parliamentarians and spokespersons in the different folders.
At first glance, the allegiance of each other during the recent leadership race does not appear to have had significant influence on the choice of the head of liberal, at the time of forming his shadow cabinet, whose composition was announced on Tuesday.
So this is the team of mps from the official opposition which will confront the government when parliament returns in the autumn.
The member of parliament for Pontiac, André Fortin, who had remained neutral during the leadership race, became the strong man of the liberal caucus. He rose in rank to occupy now the function of the parliamentary leader of the official opposition, the most prestigious in the Room, after that of the head. As a bonus, it also becomes the spokesperson for finance, unseating the former minister of Finance, Carlos Leitao.
Mr. Fortin, who had the record of health had been approached to get in the race, but was quickly withdrew for family reasons.
Mr. Leitao, who had co-chaired the campaign of Ms. Anglade, will now take care of economy and fighting climate change. The liberals consider that the two files should now be “interdependent”. Economic development “must go through adaptation to climate change,” said Mr. Leitao in a telephone interview.
The very expressive member for Lafontaine, Marc Tanguay, who thus loses his role of house leader to fill a role more discreet in the future, as the head of the justice, the family, the access to information and the reform of the voting system.
Another member who had posted his neutrality in the race, and who had himself thought to be a candidate, the ex-minister of Health, Gaétan Barrette, very combative up to now in his role as spokesperson in the records of the treasury Board, was surprised to learn that he should now enforce immigration, a field that is less familiar. It will also provide infrastructure, ethics and public markets, and may therefore keep the eye open during the resumption of the debate on the controversial bill 61, on the economic recovery, this fall.
Marie Montpetit health
In full pandemic, the strategic issue of health to the spokesman of the official opposition, visibility daily to the parliament. This undoubtedly will be one of the hot topics of the autumn, where the opposition can score points. It will be entrusted to the member of Maurice-Richard, Marie Montpetit, who had given his support to Ms. Anglade, after having seriously thought about to bear its own candidate for the leadership.
Another mp who had supported Ms. Anglade, the member for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, Hélène David, will chair the liberal caucus, a key role of parliament. She also championed the delicate matter of the French language, at a time when the government undertakes to submit an action plan and measures this fall.
The member for Jeanne-Mance-Viger, Filoména Rotiroti, is the successor to Nicole Ménard in the role of chief whip. Member of Laporte, Mrs. Menard will be the portfolio of critical international relations.
The member for Nelligan, Monsef Derraji, rose in rank to him also, being entrusted with the role of deputy house leader, while monitoring the fate of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES). It also has the records of the labour and employment.
The member of parliament for Saint-Laurent, Marwah Rizqy, one of only two caucus members with Lise Thériault to have supported Alexandre Cusson rather than Ms. Anglade, don’t come out scarred by its political choices.
It keeps the education, the other hot issue of the autumn with back-to-school in the context of the pandemic, not to mention the controversial mother 4 years ago, but most of all, it acquires the folder key of the treasury Board.
She, however, loses the higher education, which will henceforth be under the responsibility of the member of parliament for Acadie, Christine St-Pierre.
The member of parliament for Verdun, Isabelle Melançon, preserves the culture, and won the tourism and the status of women.
Véronyque Tremblay leaves
In the autumn, the government will be made at mid-term and the parties will begin to place their checkers in anticipation of the next election campaign.
Under the guidance of Ms. Anglade, the QLP will be required in the short term of a trusted person to lead the party and switch already in the process of organizing the next electoral campaign.
The current ceo, the ex-minister Véronyque Tremblay, announced on Tuesday that she was resigning from his functions, on the same day of the announcement of the shadow cabinet.
It is not yet known who will succeed him.
In bulk, the other responsibilities entrusted to the liberal members of parliament are the following : Pierre Arcand (transport and metropolis), Frantz Benjamin (environment), David Birnbaum (canadian intergovernmental relations, canadian francophonie and mental health), Francine Charbonneau (vocational training and to the adult and the forest, wildlife, and parks), Enrico Ciccone (sports, recreation, healthy lifestyles, anti bullying), Gregory Kelley (aboriginal affairs and relations with English-speaking Quebecers), Jennifer Maccarone (diversity and Inclusion, LGBTQ2 and clients living with a disability or with the spectrum of autism), Marie-Claude Nichols (municipal affairs and housing), Saul Polo (energy and natural resources), Paule Robitaille (social solidarity and fight against poverty), Jean Rousselle (public safety and agriculture), Monique Sauvé (elder), Lise Thériault (consumer protection), Kathleen Weil (youth protection).