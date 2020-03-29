Shakhtar missed the first but won the “Youth” away and equalized in the series
March 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the Belarusian championship is expected to interesting interchange. In the second match of the final series Extraliga Shakhtar managed to get a comeback victory in the confrontation with the capital “Youth”. The final siren has fixed the account 3:2 on the scoreboard, so the teams was one win in the series.
“Shakhtar” – “The Youth” 3:2 (1:1, 1:0, 1:1)
1:0 Bokun (Lopaciuk+Parfeevets) 09:09
1:1 Kubovic (Kakurenbo) 09:24
2:1 Karaban 32:37
3:1 Karaban 47:37
3:2 Stefanovich (Drozdov + Boskon) 54:34
Goalkeepers: Malyutin (Smith) – Brecon (Telepnev)
To obtain the advantage in the series will be a chance for teams 31 March at 19:00. Video stream available on the site XSPORT.
Anton Krivenko.