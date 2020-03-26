Shannen Doherty openly talked about the loss of a loved one

From cancer actress dead friend.

Shannen Doherty, who recently said that helps her deal with cancer and depression, candidly wrote on his page on Instagram about the loss of a loved one. The actress died friend Deborah.

The girls were very close and were friends for 28 years. The star shared memories, which are connected with Deborah: breaking up with a boyfriend, the first travel and parties.

“It was friendship at first sight. Friendship, which for 28 years has endured, grown and nurtured both of us… of Separation, tears and laughter. We danced on tables around the world. I was the best man at her wedding with the love of her life Craig. We cried when she called and told me she was pregnant with my amazing daughter Olivia. We went to the same school. We worked together on one show. We grew up together…” – admitted Doherty.