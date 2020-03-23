Shannen Doherty pounced on people who ignore the quarantine

The pandemic coronavirus in many countries imposed quarantine.

Authorities urged people to stay home, and many celebrities have supported the campaign “I’m staying home”.

The star of “Charmed” Shannen Doherty in his example, told why it is important to observe safety precautions.

48-year-old Shannen Doherty last five years of struggling with breast cancer. In the spring of 2017, the actress announced on remission, but recent surveys have shown that the cancer has returned. Now the star of “Charmed” is going through due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States and strongly campaigning for the withdrawal.

Social networks Shannen complained about the negligence of people who do not take seriously all the risks of a pandemic virus. “Right now in front of me people going through the canyon in Malibu. They are not going to the grocery store and the beaches and hangouts. Why is it so hard to stay home if you have no other options?

It’s one thing if you work in a hospital, in the grocery store or the gas station. You know, if you need the products, but the beach? Splash around in the vicinity? Hiking with thousands of other people? I also love fresh air. I’m in my yard.

Away from everyone else. Why? Because I love this world. I am doing my duty. Unless these people can’t do?” — emotionally wrote Doherty.

The situation is so insulted the actress that she was not confined to one post.

“Can’t hide anger. In Malibu a lot of crazy people. The people on the beach, hikes. They are not maintaining a safe distance from each other. We need to take seriously the quarantine, otherwise it will be quite worse. Sorry, but I love life and can’t watch this ignorance,” continued the speech Shannen.

The star of “Bewitched” stressed that he remained at home not only for themselves. According to the actress, she worries about absolutely everyone so encourages others to visit places of a mass congestion of people. “I’m not leaving the house for all of us. To my fellow warriors with cancer who are struggling day-to-day for more time.

For my mom. For my husband. For my friends, my children. For each of you. For me cancer stage IV my battle is quite difficult. For one of my closest friends are older than 28, who decided to stop fighting metastatic cancer and for the last time in the hospital. I’m doing this for us.

Please join me,” he called Shannen.