Sharp drop in sales of homes in Quebec
The slowdown in Québec was comparable to that which has been observed in Ontario (-61%).
The real estate market has suspended its flight at the same time as the rest of the economy, in the month of April, with a fall of nearly two-thirds of the number of residential sales in Québec.
The pandemic of sars coronavirus and the rules of containment of the governments to curb growth have been tumbling down the number of properties sold through real estate brokers of 64 % in the month of April and more than 68 % from the peak in the month of February, reported Friday, the canadian real estate Association (CREA). Less than 4000, this number of sales was the lowest since January 1998 and well below the total for the same period last year (10 700). But as the supply of properties for sale has significantly experienced the same slide, the prices have stayed the same around an average of $ 340,000, 7.6% more than a year ago.
The decline in sales in April was observed as well in Montreal (-64 % and an average price $ 435,000), Quebec city (-77 % and 277 000 $), Sherbrooke (-56 % and 278 000 $), or Saguenay (-82 % and 174 000 $).
The slowdown in Québec was comparable to that which has been observed in Ontario (-61 %), but more marked than anywhere else in Canada, including in British Columbia (-55 %) and Alberta (-48 %), for an average decline of sales in the country of 57 % and a total scrawny figure of only 20 600 sales, “a floor ever seen in April since 1984,” reports the ICA.
“Like many aspects of our daily life, many of the activities of the canadian real estate market have been put on hold “, explained in a press release Shaun Cathcart, chief economist of CREA. “That said, we can detect signs of recovery in the first figures of may, both at the level of sales than new listings, which suggests that virtual technologies, new and existing, have been adopted by our members and their clients. “
Recovery and uncertainties
But even more than the adoption of virtual tours, the world of real estate in Québec should take advantage of the fact that the visits of properties in person are again permitted since 11 may, noted the economist of the Mouvement Desjardins, Hélène Bégin, in an analysis Friday. “The resale market turns back a little, but buyers may be less numerous than before,” she explained, “the substantial job losses” in recent weeks, and “the uncertainty affecting many companies’ may have shaken their confidence.
If this hesitation of buyers was to continue, as several households were forced to sell their properties because of financial difficulties, could lead to a decline in price, explained the economist.
“We live in times that are anything but normal. [Also] these figures should be taken with more than a few grains of salt, ” has observed, for his part, his colleague of the TD Bank, Brian DePratto. The collapse of the real estate activity of the last few weeks and its back to normal, which seems destined to extend over several months are not going to miss to cause a “distortion” of prices that do not reflect always the reality of the market conditions.
In an analysis of the canadian real estate market, the chief economist of the Bank of Montreal’s Robert Kavcic, noted at the beginning of the month, that the pandemic and the rules of containment struck disproportionately the most vulnerable workers and the least well paid, leaving a hint of an effect in the medium term on the rental unit, unless the emergency financial assistance provided to workers by governments continues to serve as a counterweight.
He also recalled that a good part of the strength of the real estate market of recent years was to immigrants, and that if, contrary to the United States, Canada does not appear in the process of closing its borders, it may be that the pandemic will disturb the migration trends.