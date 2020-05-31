She wanted to be a pianist, she was a soprano : Mady Mesplé is dead
The singer Mady Mesplé, voice, crystal clear opera from the 1950s to the late 1970s, died Saturday in Toulouse at the age of 89 years.
May 31, 2020
TOULOUSE — The singer Mady Mesplé, voice, crystal clear opera from the 1950s to the late 1970s, died Saturday in Toulouse at the age of 89 years, a-t-on learned from the Theatre du Capitole of Toulouse, she attended all her life.
“This is one of the great figures of the life French lyrics of the post-war period. She had a big voice crystal clear with treble and treble… it was phenomenal,” recalls the artistic director of the Theatre du Capitole, Christophe Ghristi.
In the 1950s, it is with its interpretation in Lakmé, an opera by Leo Delibes, in Liège, she did know. At this time, Lakmé was for a soprano coloratura French, the flagship role. A key role for it.
Mady Mesplé has also starred in the title roles of Lucia di Lammermoor by Donizetti, in the doll Olympia (The Tales of Hoffmann by Offenbach) and in the arias of the Queen of the night (The magic Flute of Mozart). She has performed in the major halls of the world.
During his career, his passion for music has led her to address all of the directories : operetta, opera, contemporary music.
“She said that she did not like the nature of his voice, it was surprising to hear him admit it”, said still the artistic director.
Born march 7, 1931 in Toulouse in a family of music lovers, she began to read music at 4 years old to 7 years at a conservatory.
The teenager from toulouse wanted to become a pianist, but in the Capitol Theatre, we notice its qualities to the song.
“The path was laid out. I don’t have the impression of having chosen. I had a fair vote, and that is a gift. That is what we can do against it or for it,” said the singer in an interview with France Musique.
However, it was described as a workaholic. She was surprised to find that conservatory students do not have today “an hour and a quarter of music theory by day, while it was six in my time.”
She had lived as a “collapse” and quitting to become a pianist.
At the end of his life, only the Parkinson’s disease which she was suffering was kept in the Capitol Theatre, where she had her habits since childhood.
“It was a compulsive eater of music,” continues Christophe Ghristi. She came to all the shows at the Capitol Theatre, with a thirst to hear the music. He was always more”.
She died at her home, surrounded by his family, in his apartment in the centre of Toulouse, 200 metres from the Capitole.