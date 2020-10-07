The beautiful Puerto Rican was once again splendid on Instagram with a daring and very thin makeup. His pic was quickly filled with likes and comments.

Jesaaelys Ayala González, Daddy Yankee

The 24-year-old young Puerto Rican influencer, Jesaaelys Ayala González, continues to show her renewed image, after losing almost 50 kilos, and comments with her followers around the world about her routines and gives them messages of encouragement to encourage them to change for the better.

Jesaaelys is a born influencer, through a change in eating habits and a very marked exercise routine, she has become the idol of many Latin American teenagers.

González enjoyed nature and took photos to share with her fans, in which she is seen with a colorful outfit and extra-long eyelashes that completed the look of the photograph.

The daughter of the ” King of Reggaeaton ” often shares good vibes, “good vibes” and highly aesthetic postcards that are a source of inspiration for all who visit her profile.

To the photo commented by the same daughter of Daddy Yankee as “Glamazonia” received very encouraging comments “Bella”, “Pretty”, “Beautiful in all styles”