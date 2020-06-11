Sheer deadly in Témiscouata
Share
June 11, 2020 15h09
Share
Sheer deadly in Témiscouata
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
A sheer with a truck for the collection of household garbage has claimed the life of a driver aged twenty years on the road 232 in Lac-des-Aigles, in Témiscouata, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
Called to attend the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have seen the driver who had been ejected from the truck that was in flames.
The man, a resident of the area, was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where his death has been found.
His identity will not be revealed until Friday morning.
“Presumably, we are talking here about a loss of control that still remains unexplained, so that the truck has crossed a guardrail, and went on to finish his race in a ditch,” says the information officer of the SQ, Claude Doiron.
Route 232 has been closed to traffic so that an investigator specialized in scenes of collisions of the SQ can attempt to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this fatal event.
As this is a work-related accident, investigators of the Committee on standards, equity, health and safety in the workplace will lead their investigation.