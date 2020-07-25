Sheer to Gaspé: the alcohol could be involved
July 25, 2020 10h53
Updated at 11h51
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
A young woman fighting for her life after having made a swerve, Friday night, in the Gaspé peninsula. The alcohol could be involved and an investigation is underway.
The agents of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have been called to 22: 30, Friday evening, when a driver lost control of his vehicle before ending his race in a post in the edge of the road, on the boulevard, Douglas, Gaspé.
The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The driver, a woman in her twenties of Sherbrooke, still battling for his life while the passenger, a man also in his twenties Saint-Eustache, is now in a stable condition.
The SQ investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident, which took place in the area of Douglastown, Gaspé.
Alcohol could be a cause, but investigators are also considering other avenues, such as distraction or fatigue at the wheel.